Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC shares plummet as negative trend continues

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹322.5 and closed at ₹317.1. The stock reached a high of ₹325.6 and a low of ₹312.85. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹305,444.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹325.6 and the 52-week low is ₹162.65. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 1,444,023.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data of Ntpc stock, the price is ₹315 with a percent change of -0.66. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.66% from its previous value. The net change is -2.1, indicating a decrease of ₹2.1 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for NTPC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,444,023. The closing price for the day was ₹317.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!