Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC shares plummet as negative trend continues

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹322.5 and closed at ₹317.1. The stock reached a high of ₹325.6 and a low of ₹312.85. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹305,444.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹325.6 and the 52-week low is ₹162.65. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 1,444,023.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.