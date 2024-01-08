Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC shares plummet as negative trend continues

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2024, by -0.66 %. The stock closed at 317.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 315 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC opened at 322.5 and closed at 317.1. The stock reached a high of 325.6 and a low of 312.85. The market capitalization of NTPC is 305,444.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 325.6 and the 52-week low is 162.65. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 1,444,023.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹315, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹317.1

Based on the current data of Ntpc stock, the price is 315 with a percent change of -0.66. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.66% from its previous value. The net change is -2.1, indicating a decrease of 2.1 in the stock price.

08 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹317.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NTPC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,444,023. The closing price for the day was 317.1.

