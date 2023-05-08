Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  NTPC sees positive trading day
Back
LIVE UPDATES

NTPC sees positive trading day

1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:26 AM IST Livemint
NtpcPremium
Ntpc

Ntpc opened at 174.3 and reached a high of 176.6, but also hit a low of 174.3 during the current session.

NTPC's stock opened at 174.3 and closed at 174.2 on the last trading day. The high and low for the day were 176.5 and 174.3, respectively. The market capitalization of the company was 170,564.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 182.8 and 135, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 71,972 shares.

08 May 2023, 11:26:14 AM IST

Ntpc trading at ₹176.4, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹174.2

As of the current data, the stock price of Ntpc is 176.4 with a percent change of 1.26 and a net change of 2.2. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. However, without additional context, it is difficult to determine the overall trend of the stock or make any predictions about its future performance.

08 May 2023, 11:12:46 AM IST

Ntpc trading at ₹176.25, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹174.2

The current price of Ntpc stock is 176.25, which indicates a 1.18% increase from the previous day's close. The net change in the stock price is 2.05.

08 May 2023, 10:57:12 AM IST

Ntpc closed at ₹174.2 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 71977 shares were traded with a closing price of 174.2. No information is provided about the opening price, high or low for the day.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout