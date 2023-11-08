Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC stocks plunge as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 08 Nov 2023, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 239.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 237.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at 236.4 and closed at 235.85. The stock had a high of 239.45 and a low of 235.25. The market capitalization of NTPC is 231,847.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 251.5, while the 52-week low is 161.2. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 240,932.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:32 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC237.6-1.5-0.63251.5161.2230392.79
Power Grid Corporation Of India207.4-0.6-0.29209.0153.34192894.04
Adani Power387.053.750.98410.0132.55149282.82
Adani Green Energy936.33.10.332259.15439.35148312.96
Adani Energy Solutions759.1-3.6-0.473385.0630.084677.05
08 Nov 2023, 10:25 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹237.75, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹239.1

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 237.75 with a percent change of -0.56 and a net change of -1.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.56% and the value has decreased by 1.35.

08 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The NTPC stock reached a low of 237.45 and a high of 240.95 on the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹238, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹239.1

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 238 with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -1.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.46% and the value has decreased by 1.1 Rs.

08 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.42%
3 Months11.46%
6 Months35.88%
YTD43.68%
1 Year36.0%
08 Nov 2023, 09:24 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹239.15, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹239.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of Ntpc is 239.15. There has been a percent change of 0.02, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.05, suggesting a small upward movement.

08 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹235.85 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for NTPC was 240,932 shares, and the closing price was 235.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.