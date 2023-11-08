Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC stocks plunge as trading turns bearish

On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹236.4 and closed at ₹235.85. The stock had a high of ₹239.45 and a low of ₹235.25. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹231,847.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹251.5, while the 52-week low is ₹161.2. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 240,932.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NTPC
|237.6
|-1.5
|-0.63
|251.5
|161.2
|230392.79
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|207.4
|-0.6
|-0.29
|209.0
|153.34
|192894.04
|Adani Power
|387.05
|3.75
|0.98
|410.0
|132.55
|149282.82
|Adani Green Energy
|936.3
|3.1
|0.33
|2259.15
|439.35
|148312.96
|Adani Energy Solutions
|759.1
|-3.6
|-0.47
|3385.0
|630.0
|84677.05
The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is ₹237.75 with a percent change of -0.56 and a net change of -1.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.56% and the value has decreased by ₹1.35.
The NTPC stock reached a low of ₹237.45 and a high of ₹240.95 on the current day.
The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is ₹238 with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -1.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.46% and the value has decreased by 1.1 Rs.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.42%
|3 Months
|11.46%
|6 Months
|35.88%
|YTD
|43.68%
|1 Year
|36.0%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Ntpc is ₹239.15. There has been a percent change of 0.02, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.05, suggesting a small upward movement.
On the last day, the BSE volume for NTPC was 240,932 shares, and the closing price was ₹235.85.
