Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Surges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:05 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 316.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 317.45 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC opened at 316.45 and closed at 315. The stock reached a high of 318.45 and a low of 312.65. The market capitalization of NTPC is currently at 306,754.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 325.6, while the 52-week low is 162.65. The BSE volume for NTPC was 565,831 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:05 AM IST Ntpc January futures opened at 318.2 as against previous close of 317.15

NTPC, currently trading at a spot price of 317.95, has a bid price of 318.6 and an offer price of 318.75. The offer quantity is 6000 shares, while the bid quantity is 3000 shares. The stock has an open interest of 101,868,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹317.45, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹316.35

The current data of Ntpc stock shows that the price of the stock is 317.45. There has been a percent change of 0.35, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.1, meaning that the stock has increased by 1.1 units. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a small increase in value.

09 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.16%
3 Months23.79%
6 Months65.2%
YTD1.7%
1 Year87.25%
09 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹317.95, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹316.35

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 317.95 with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 1.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.51% and has gained 1.6 points.

09 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹315 on last trading day

On the last day of Ntpc BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 565,831. The closing price of the shares was 315.

