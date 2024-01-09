Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Surges in Today's Trading

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹316.45 and closed at ₹315. The stock reached a high of ₹318.45 and a low of ₹312.65. The market capitalization of NTPC is currently at ₹306,754.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹325.6, while the 52-week low is ₹162.65. The BSE volume for NTPC was 565,831 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NTPC, currently trading at a spot price of 317.95, has a bid price of 318.6 and an offer price of 318.75. The offer quantity is 6000 shares, while the bid quantity is 3000 shares. The stock has an open interest of 101,868,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of Ntpc stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹317.45. There has been a percent change of 0.35, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.1, meaning that the stock has increased by 1.1 units. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a small increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.16%
|3 Months
|23.79%
|6 Months
|65.2%
|YTD
|1.7%
|1 Year
|87.25%
The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is ₹317.95 with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 1.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.51% and has gained 1.6 points.
On the last day of Ntpc BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 565,831. The closing price of the shares was ₹315.
