Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares Plummet as Investors React to Negative News

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 239.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 236.6 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at a price of 240.25 and closed at 239.1. The stock reached a high of 240.95 and a low of 236.05 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC is 229,423.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 251.5 and the 52-week low is 161.2. The total BSE volume for NTPC shares on that day was 247,239.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹236.6, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹239.1

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the stock price is 236.6. There has been a percent change of -1.05, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -2.5, which means that the stock has decreased by 2.5.

09 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹239.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume of Ntpc shares was 247,239. The closing price of the shares was 239.1.

