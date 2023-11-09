Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares Plummet as Investors React to Negative News

On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at a price of ₹240.25 and closed at ₹239.1. The stock reached a high of ₹240.95 and a low of ₹236.05 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹229,423.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹251.5 and the 52-week low is ₹161.2. The total BSE volume for NTPC shares on that day was 247,239.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the stock price is ₹236.6. There has been a percent change of -1.05, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -2.5, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹2.5.
On the last day, the BSE volume of Ntpc shares was 247,239. The closing price of the shares was ₹239.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!