Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Plummeting in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -1.17 %. The stock closed at 235.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 233 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at 233.95 and closed at 233.9. The stock reached a high of 237.4 and a low of 233.6. The market capitalization of NTPC is 228,598.9 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 251.5 and a 52-week low of 158.8. The BSE volume for NTPC was 1,087,048 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST Ntpc October futures opened at 234.9 as against previous close of 236.3

NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 233.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 233.9, with an offer price of 233.95. The offer quantity stands at 3000, matching the bid quantity. The open interest for NTPC is at a significant 87,126,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹233, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹235.75

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the stock price is 233, which represents a decrease of 1.17%. The net change in the stock price is -2.75, indicating a decline in value. This suggests that the stock has experienced a negative performance in the given period.

09 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹235.75, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹233.9

The current data of NTPC stock shows that the price is 235.75. There has been a percent change of 0.79, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.85, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, these numbers suggest that NTPC stock has seen a small increase in value.

09 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹233.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NTPC on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,087,048. The closing price for the shares was 233.9.

