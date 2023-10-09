Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Plummeting in Today's Trading Session

On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at ₹233.95 and closed at ₹233.9. The stock reached a high of ₹237.4 and a low of ₹233.6. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹228,598.9 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹251.5 and a 52-week low of ₹158.8. The BSE volume for NTPC was 1,087,048 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 233.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 233.9, with an offer price of 233.95. The offer quantity stands at 3000, matching the bid quantity. The open interest for NTPC is at a significant 87,126,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for NTPC stock shows that the stock price is ₹233, which represents a decrease of 1.17%. The net change in the stock price is -2.75, indicating a decline in value. This suggests that the stock has experienced a negative performance in the given period.
The current data of NTPC stock shows that the price is ₹235.75. There has been a percent change of 0.79, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.85, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, these numbers suggest that NTPC stock has seen a small increase in value.
On the last day of trading for NTPC on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,087,048. The closing price for the shares was ₹233.9.
