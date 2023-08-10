Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

On the last day, NTPC opened at a price of ₹218.95 and closed at ₹217.15. The stock's high for the day was ₹219.7 and the low was ₹216.45. The company's market capitalization is ₹211,920.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹226.6 and the 52-week low is ₹152.8. The stock had a trading volume of 293,512 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.