Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 217.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 218.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC opened at a price of 218.95 and closed at 217.15. The stock's high for the day was 219.7 and the low was 216.45. The company's market capitalization is 211,920.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 226.6 and the 52-week low is 152.8. The stock had a trading volume of 293,512 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:18 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹217.15 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 293,512. The closing price for the shares was 217.15.

