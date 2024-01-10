Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Sees Upward Trend in Trading

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, Ntpc opened at ₹317.95 and closed at ₹316.35. The stock had a high of ₹321.4 and a low of ₹316.1. The market capitalization of Ntpc is ₹310,147.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹325.6 and ₹162.65 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 296,035 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Ntpc is ₹319.85, with a percent change of 1.11 and a net change of 3.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.11% and the value has increased by ₹3.5.
On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 296,035. The closing price for the shares was ₹316.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!