Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Sees Upward Trend in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 1.11 %. The stock closed at 316.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 319.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, Ntpc opened at 317.95 and closed at 316.35. The stock had a high of 321.4 and a low of 316.1. The market capitalization of Ntpc is 310,147.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 325.6 and 162.65 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 296,035 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹319.85, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹316.35

The current stock price of Ntpc is 319.85, with a percent change of 1.11 and a net change of 3.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.11% and the value has increased by 3.5.

10 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹316.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 296,035. The closing price for the shares was 316.35.

