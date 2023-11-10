Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Ntpc stock price went up today, 10 Nov 2023, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 236.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 237.7 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, NTPC opened at a price of 238.75 and closed at 236.6. The highest price recorded during the day was 239.7, while the lowest price was 235.95. The market capitalization of NTPC is 230,489.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 251.5, and the 52-week low is 161.2. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 6,554,371.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹236.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NTPC on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 6,554,371. The closing price for the day was 236.6 per share.

