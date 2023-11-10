Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

On the last day, NTPC opened at a price of ₹238.75 and closed at ₹236.6. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹239.7, while the lowest price was ₹235.95. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹230,489.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹251.5, and the 52-week low is ₹161.2. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 6,554,371.
10 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST
