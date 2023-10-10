Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

On the last day, the stock of NTPC opened at ₹233.2 and closed at ₹235.75. The stock reached a high of ₹236.25 and a low of ₹230.4 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹227,386.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹251.5, while the 52-week low is ₹158.8. The stock had a trading volume of 545,316 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST
