Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Dips in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at ₹218.9 and closed at ₹218.55. The stock reached a high of ₹220.85 and a low of ₹216.5. The market capitalization of NTPC is approximately ₹210,805.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹226.6 and the 52-week low is ₹152.8. The BSE volume for NTPC was 344,872 shares.
Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹215.35, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹217.4
The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is ₹215.35. There has been a percent change of -0.94, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.05, suggesting a decrease in price by this amount.
Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹215.45, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹217.4
The current price of Ntpc stock is ₹215.45. It has experienced a percent change of -0.9, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.95, further suggesting a decline in the stock's price.
Ntpc Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.23%
|3 Months
|14.11%
|6 Months
|30.96%
|YTD
|30.61%
|1 Year
|39.58%
Ntpc Live Updates
Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹217.4, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹218.55
Based on the current data, the NTPC stock price is ₹217.4. It has experienced a decrease of -0.53% with a net change of -1.15.
Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹218.55 yesterday
On the last day of trading for NTPC on the BSE, there were a total of 344,872 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹218.55.
