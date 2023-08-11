Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Dips in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:01 AM IST Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 217.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 215.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at 218.9 and closed at 218.55. The stock reached a high of 220.85 and a low of 216.5. The market capitalization of NTPC is approximately 210,805.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 226.6 and the 52-week low is 152.8. The BSE volume for NTPC was 344,872 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 10:01 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹215.35, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹217.4

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 215.35. There has been a percent change of -0.94, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.05, suggesting a decrease in price by this amount.

Click here for Ntpc Profit Loss

11 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹215.45, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹217.4

The current price of Ntpc stock is 215.45. It has experienced a percent change of -0.9, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.95, further suggesting a decline in the stock's price.

11 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Ntpc Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.23%
3 Months14.11%
6 Months30.96%
YTD30.61%
1 Year39.58%
11 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹217.4, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹218.55

Based on the current data, the NTPC stock price is 217.4. It has experienced a decrease of -0.53% with a net change of -1.15.

11 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹218.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading for NTPC on the BSE, there were a total of 344,872 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 218.55.

