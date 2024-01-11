Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, Ntpc's stock opened at ₹320 and closed at ₹319.85. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹320, while the lowest price was ₹308.1. Ntpc has a market capitalization of ₹303,845.03 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹325.6, and the 52-week low is ₹162.65. The BSE volume for the day was 835,707 shares.
11 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST
