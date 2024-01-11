Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 11 Jan 2024, by -2.03 %. The stock closed at 319.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 313.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, Ntpc's stock opened at 320 and closed at 319.85. The stock's highest price during the day was 320, while the lowest price was 308.1. Ntpc has a market capitalization of 303,845.03 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 325.6, and the 52-week low is 162.65. The BSE volume for the day was 835,707 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹319.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of NTPC shares on the BSE was 835,707 shares. The closing price for these shares was 319.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.