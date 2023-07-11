Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : Ntpc closed today at 192.3, up 0.47% from yesterday's 191.4

1 min read . 11 Jul 2023 Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2023, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 191.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 192.3 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC's open price was 192.55 and it closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 193.45 and a low of 189.75 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC is currently 185,594.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 197.75 and the 52-week low is 136.15. The BSE volume for NTPC shares on the last day was 306,828.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:21 PM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc closed today at ₹192.3, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹191.4

Today, the closing price of NTPC stock was 192.3, which represents a 0.47% increase from the previous day's closing price of 191.4. The net change in price is 0.9, indicating a small positive movement in the stock.

11 Jul 2023, 03:18 PM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹192.45, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹191.4

The current stock price of Ntpc is 192.45. There has been a percent change of 0.55, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 1.05, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

11 Jul 2023, 03:03 PM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹192, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹191.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of NTPC is 192. There has been a 0.31 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.6.

11 Jul 2023, 02:51 PM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹191.5, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹191.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of NTPC is 191.5, with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, as the percent change is positive. However, the net change of 0.1 suggests that the increase is minimal. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market fluctuates.

Click here for Ntpc Key Metrics

11 Jul 2023, 02:30 PM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹191.45, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹191.4

The current stock price of Ntpc is 191.45, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased by a small amount, indicating a slight upward movement in the stock. However, the change is minimal, suggesting that there may not be significant volatility or movement in the stock at the moment.

11 Jul 2023, 02:21 PM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹191.45, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹191.4

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the stock price is 191.45, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.03% and there has been a small net increase of 0.05 in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 02:07 PM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹191.85, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹191.4

Based on the current data, the NTPC stock is priced at 191.85 with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock has increased by 0.24% and the price has increased by 0.45.

11 Jul 2023, 01:48 PM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹191.9, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹191.4

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 191.9. There has been a 0.26 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.5.

Click here for Ntpc Board Meetings

11 Jul 2023, 01:35 PM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹191.85, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹191.4

The current data of Ntpc stock shows that the stock price is 191.85. There has been a 0.24 percent change, which corresponds to a net change of 0.45.

11 Jul 2023, 01:20 PM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹191.55, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹191.4

The current data shows that the stock price of Ntpc is 191.55. There has been a minimal percent change of 0.08, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.15, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock.

11 Jul 2023, 01:00 PM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹191.5, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹191.4

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the stock price is 191.5. There has been a 0.05 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.1.

11 Jul 2023, 12:50 PM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹191.5, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹191.4

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the stock price is 191.5. There has been a 0.05 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.1, also indicating a small increase in the stock price. Overall, the current data suggests that Ntpc stock has experienced a minor increase in value.

Click here for Ntpc AGM

11 Jul 2023, 12:36 PM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹191.5, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹191.4

The current stock price of Ntpc is 191.5, with a very small percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.1. This suggests that the stock price has not seen significant movement recently.

11 Jul 2023, 12:30 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 12:18 PM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹191.35, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹191.4

The stock price of NTPC, a leading Indian power generation company, is currently 191.35. The percent change in the stock price is -0.03%, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -0.05, suggesting a small decline.

11 Jul 2023, 12:03 PM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹191.6, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹191.4

The current stock price of NTPC is 191.6 with a minimal percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 11:45 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹191.5, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹191.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of Ntpc is 191.5. There has been a percent change of 0.05, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.1, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

Click here for Ntpc News

11 Jul 2023, 11:36 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹191.45, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹191.4

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 191.45 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 11:17 AM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹192.05, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹191.4

The current stock price of NTPC is 192.05 with a percent change of 0.34. This indicates a small increase in stock value. The net change is 0.65, meaning the stock has gained 0.65 points since the previous trading session. Overall, the stock is performing moderately well.

11 Jul 2023, 11:04 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹192, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹191.4

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 192, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 0.6. This means that the stock has increased by 0.31% and the actual price has increased by 0.6 points. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock.

11 Jul 2023, 10:48 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹192.05, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹191.4

As of the current data, the stock price of NTPC is 192.05. There has been a 0.34% percent change, resulting in a net change of 0.65.

Click here for Ntpc Dividend

11 Jul 2023, 10:33 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹191.55, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹191.4

According to the current data, the stock price of Ntpc is 191.55. There has been a marginal increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.15.

11 Jul 2023, 10:16 AM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹191.45, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹191.4

Based on the current data of NTPC stock, the price is 191.45 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates a small increase in the stock price by 0.03% or 0.05 points. However, without additional information, it is difficult to draw any further conclusions about the performance or trend of the stock.

11 Jul 2023, 10:06 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹191.55, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹191.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of NTPC is 191.55. There has been a 0.08% percent change, resulting in a net change of 0.15.

11 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹191.25, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹191.4

The current data shows that the Ntpc stock price is 191.25. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.15.

Click here for Ntpc Profit Loss

11 Jul 2023, 09:38 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹192.1, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹191.4

The current data of Ntpc stock shows that the price is 192.1. There has been a 0.37 percent change, with a net change of 0.7.

11 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹191.75, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹191.4

The current stock price of Ntpc is 191.75 with a net change of 0.35, resulting in a percent change of 0.18. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 09:02 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹191.4, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹192.55

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the stock price is 191.4, with a percent change of -0.6 and a net change of -1.15. This indicates that the stock has decreased slightly by 0.6% and has experienced a net decrease of 1.15. Overall, the stock is showing a downward trend.

11 Jul 2023, 08:10 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹192.55 yesterday

Based on the data for the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 306,828 shares. The closing price for the stock was 192.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.