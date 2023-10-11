Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC shares surge as positive trading continues

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 234.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 235.9 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at 235.7 and closed at 234.5. The highest price reached during the day was 236.8, while the lowest price was 233.7. The market capitalization of NTPC is currently at 228,744.35 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 251.5, and the 52-week low is 160.35. The BSE volume for NTPC shares on this day was 225,838 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹235.9, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹234.5

The current stock price of NTPC is 235.9. There has been a 0.6% increase in the stock price, amounting to a net change of 1.4.

11 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹234.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Ntpc shares traded on the BSE was 225,838. The closing price for the shares was 234.5.

