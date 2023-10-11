Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC shares surge as positive trading continues

On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹235.7 and closed at ₹234.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹236.8, while the lowest price was ₹233.7. The market capitalization of NTPC is currently at ₹228,744.35 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹251.5, and the 52-week low is ₹160.35. The BSE volume for NTPC shares on this day was 225,838 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.