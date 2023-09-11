Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 11 Sep 2023, by 2.65 %. The stock closed at 234.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 240.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, Ntpc opened at 235.6 and closed at 234.15. The stock reached a high of 243.7 and a low of 235.15 during the day. The market capitalization of Ntpc is 233,059.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 243.7 and 155.05 respectively. The BSE volume for Ntpc shares was 1,644,155.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹234.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, a total of 1,644,155 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 234.15.

