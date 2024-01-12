Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stocks Plummet in Negative Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 312.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 310.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC opened at 315 and closed at 313.35. The stock had a high of 317.25 and a low of 312.45. The company has a market capitalization of 303,408.68 crore. Its 52-week high is 325.6 and the 52-week low is 162.65. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 383,860 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:21 AM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The NTPC stock's low price for today is 309.75, while the high price is 315.

12 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST Ntpc January futures opened at 314.8 as against previous close of 314.35

NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 311.6. The bid price is 312.75, and the offer price is 312.9. The offer quantity is 6000, while the bid quantity is 9000. The stock has a high open interest of 98121000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹310.75, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹312.9

The current stock price of NTPC is 310.75 with a percent change of -0.69 and a net change of -2.15. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.69% and by 2.15 points.

12 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.32%
3 Months19.92%
6 Months66.52%
YTD0.56%
1 Year88.44%
12 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹312.9, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹313.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of Ntpc is 312.9. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.45, suggesting a drop of 0.45 in the stock price.

12 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹313.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 383,860. The closing price for the stock was 313.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.