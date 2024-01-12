Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stocks Plummet in Negative Trading Session

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹315 and closed at ₹313.35. The stock had a high of ₹317.25 and a low of ₹312.45. The company has a market capitalization of ₹303,408.68 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹325.6 and the 52-week low is ₹162.65. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 383,860 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.