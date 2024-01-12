Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stocks Plummet in Negative Trading Session

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹315 and closed at ₹313.35. The stock had a high of ₹317.25 and a low of ₹312.45. The company has a market capitalization of ₹303,408.68 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹325.6 and the 52-week low is ₹162.65. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 383,860 shares.
The NTPC stock's low price for today is ₹309.75, while the high price is ₹315.
NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 311.6. The bid price is 312.75, and the offer price is 312.9. The offer quantity is 6000, while the bid quantity is 9000. The stock has a high open interest of 98121000.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.32%
|3 Months
|19.92%
|6 Months
|66.52%
|YTD
|0.56%
|1 Year
|88.44%
