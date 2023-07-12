Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : Ntpc closed today at 190.55, down -0.91% from yesterday's 192.3

On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹192.1 and closed at ₹191.4. The stock reached a high of ₹192.9 and a low of ₹190.75. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹186,466.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹197.75 and the 52-week low is ₹143.7. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 811,939.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Ntpc stock closed at ₹190.55, representing a decrease of 0.91% or a net change of -1.75. Yesterday's closing price was ₹192.3.
The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is ₹190.7. There has been a percent change of -0.83, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.6, which means the stock has decreased by ₹1.6. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
Based on the current data, the stock price of NTPC is ₹191.3. There has been a decrease of 0.52% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -1. This suggests a slight decline in the value of NTPC stock.
Click here for Ntpc Key Metrics
The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is ₹191.3. The percent change is -0.52% and the net change is -1. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.52% and has decreased by 1 point.
The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is ₹191.65. There has been a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.65, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹0.65. Overall, this data suggests that Ntpc stock has experienced a small decline in value.
The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the stock price is ₹191.9 with a percent change of -0.21. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.21% compared to the previous period. The net change in the stock price is -0.4, indicating a decrease of 0.4 rupees. Overall, the stock price for Ntpc has experienced a slight decrease.
The current stock price of Ntpc is ₹191.95, with a net change of -0.35 and a percent change of -0.18. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Click here for Ntpc Board Meetings
The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is ₹192.9, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 0.6. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.6 points, resulting in a 0.31% change. However, without more information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
The current stock price of Ntpc is ₹192.85 with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
As of the current data, the stock price of NTPC is ₹193, with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 0.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price of NTPC.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Ntpc is ₹193.05 with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 0.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Click here for Ntpc AGM
The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is ₹193.05. There has been a percent change of 0.39, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.75, suggesting that the stock has gained 0.75 points since the last update.
Based on the current data, the stock price of NTPC is ₹193. There has been a 0.36% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 0.7.
Based on the current data, the Ntpc stock is priced at ₹192.95 with a percent change of 0.34. This indicates a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests a slight upward trend for the Ntpc stock.
The current stock price of Ntpc is ₹193.8 with a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.5, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
Click here for Ntpc News
Based on the current data, the stock price of Ntpc is ₹194.3 with a net change of 2 and a percent change of 1.04. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.04% from its previous price.
The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is ₹194.6. There has been a 1.2 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.3.
The current data of NTPC stock shows that the price is ₹194.45. There has been a percent change of 1.12, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.15, which means that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a small increase in value.
The current stock price of Ntpc is ₹194.45, which represents a 1.12% increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of ₹2.15.
Click here for Ntpc Dividend
The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is ₹194.3, with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 2. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.04% from its previous value, resulting in a net gain of 2.
The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is ₹193.8. There has been a 0.78 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.5.
The current data of NTPC stock shows that the stock price is ₹193.55. There has been a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.25, which means the stock price has increased by ₹1.25.
Based on the current data, the Ntpc stock is priced at ₹193.35. It has experienced a 0.55% percent change, with a net change of 1.05.
Click here for Ntpc Profit Loss
The current data of Ntpc stock shows that the price is ₹193.25 with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 0.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.49% and the net change in price is an increase of 0.95. This information provides insight into the recent performance of Ntpc stock.
The current stock price of Ntpc is ₹193.4 with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 1.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.57% or 1.1 rupees.
The current data shows that the stock price of Ntpc is ₹192.3, with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.47% and there has been a net increase of 0.9 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for NTPC on the BSE, there were 811,939 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹191.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!