Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : Ntpc closed today at 190.55, down -0.91% from yesterday's 192.3

1 min read . 12 Jul 2023 Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 12 Jul 2023, by -0.91 %. The stock closed at 192.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 190.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC opened at 192.1 and closed at 191.4. The stock reached a high of 192.9 and a low of 190.75. The market capitalization of NTPC is 186,466.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 197.75 and the 52-week low is 143.7. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 811,939.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:06 PM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc closed today at ₹190.55, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹192.3

The Ntpc stock closed at 190.55, representing a decrease of 0.91% or a net change of -1.75. Yesterday's closing price was 192.3.

12 Jul 2023, 03:20 PM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹190.7, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹192.3

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 190.7. There has been a percent change of -0.83, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.6, which means the stock has decreased by 1.6. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 03:01 PM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹191.3, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹192.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of NTPC is 191.3. There has been a decrease of 0.52% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -1. This suggests a slight decline in the value of NTPC stock.

Click here for Ntpc Key Metrics

12 Jul 2023, 02:52 PM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹191.3, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹192.3

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 191.3. The percent change is -0.52% and the net change is -1. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.52% and has decreased by 1 point.

12 Jul 2023, 02:36 PM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹191.65, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹192.3

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 191.65. There has been a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.65, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.65. Overall, this data suggests that Ntpc stock has experienced a small decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 02:22 PM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹191.9, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹192.3

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the stock price is 191.9 with a percent change of -0.21. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.21% compared to the previous period. The net change in the stock price is -0.4, indicating a decrease of 0.4 rupees. Overall, the stock price for Ntpc has experienced a slight decrease.

12 Jul 2023, 02:08 PM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹191.95, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹192.3

The current stock price of Ntpc is 191.95, with a net change of -0.35 and a percent change of -0.18. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Ntpc Board Meetings

12 Jul 2023, 01:46 PM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹192.9, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹192.3

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 192.9, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 0.6. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.6 points, resulting in a 0.31% change. However, without more information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

12 Jul 2023, 01:34 PM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹192.85, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹192.3

The current stock price of Ntpc is 192.85 with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 01:06 PM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹193, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹192.3

As of the current data, the stock price of NTPC is 193, with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 0.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price of NTPC.

12 Jul 2023, 12:51 PM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹193.05, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹192.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of Ntpc is 193.05 with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 0.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Click here for Ntpc AGM

12 Jul 2023, 12:35 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 12:31 PM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹193.05, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹192.3

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 193.05. There has been a percent change of 0.39, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.75, suggesting that the stock has gained 0.75 points since the last update.

12 Jul 2023, 12:22 PM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹193, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹192.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of NTPC is 193. There has been a 0.36% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 0.7.

12 Jul 2023, 12:02 PM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹192.95, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹192.3

Based on the current data, the Ntpc stock is priced at 192.95 with a percent change of 0.34. This indicates a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests a slight upward trend for the Ntpc stock.

12 Jul 2023, 11:45 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹193.8, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹192.3

The current stock price of Ntpc is 193.8 with a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.5, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

Click here for Ntpc News

12 Jul 2023, 11:38 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹194.3, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹192.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of Ntpc is 194.3 with a net change of 2 and a percent change of 1.04. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.04% from its previous price.

12 Jul 2023, 11:16 AM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹194.6, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹192.3

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 194.6. There has been a 1.2 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.3.

12 Jul 2023, 11:03 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹194.45, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹192.3

The current data of NTPC stock shows that the price is 194.45. There has been a percent change of 1.12, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.15, which means that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

12 Jul 2023, 10:47 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹194.45, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹192.3

The current stock price of Ntpc is 194.45, which represents a 1.12% increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of 2.15.

Click here for Ntpc Dividend

12 Jul 2023, 10:32 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹194.3, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹192.3

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 194.3, with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 2. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.04% from its previous value, resulting in a net gain of 2.

12 Jul 2023, 10:19 AM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹193.8, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹192.3

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 193.8. There has been a 0.78 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.5.

12 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹193.55, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹192.3

The current data of NTPC stock shows that the stock price is 193.55. There has been a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.25, which means the stock price has increased by 1.25.

12 Jul 2023, 09:52 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹193.35, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹192.3

Based on the current data, the Ntpc stock is priced at 193.35. It has experienced a 0.55% percent change, with a net change of 1.05.

Click here for Ntpc Profit Loss

12 Jul 2023, 09:36 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 09:36 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹193.25, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹192.3

The current data of Ntpc stock shows that the price is 193.25 with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 0.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.49% and the net change in price is an increase of 0.95. This information provides insight into the recent performance of Ntpc stock.

12 Jul 2023, 09:22 AM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹193.4, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹192.3

The current stock price of Ntpc is 193.4 with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 1.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.57% or 1.1 rupees.

12 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹192.3, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹191.4

The current data shows that the stock price of Ntpc is 192.3, with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.47% and there has been a net increase of 0.9 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 08:03 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹191.4 yesterday

On the last day of trading for NTPC on the BSE, there were 811,939 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 191.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.