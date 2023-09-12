Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 242.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 244.95 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, Ntpc's stock opened at 243.95 and closed at 240.35. The highest price the stock reached during the day was 244, while the lowest was 238.25. The market capitalization of Ntpc is 235,580.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 243.7, while the 52-week low is 155.05. The stock had a trading volume of 809,602 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹244.95, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹242.95

The current stock price of NTPC is 244.95 with a percent change of 0.82, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2, suggesting that the stock has gained 2 points.

12 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹240.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Ntpc shares was 809,602. The closing price for the shares was 240.35.

