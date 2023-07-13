comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : Ntpc closed today at 187.95, down -1.44% from yesterday's 190.7
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : Ntpc closed today at ₹187.95, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹190.7

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 04:10 PM IST Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 13 Jul 2023, by -1.44 %. The stock closed at 190.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 187.95 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC opened at 194 and closed at 192.3. The stock had a high of 194.8 and a low of 190.1. The market capitalization of NTPC is 184,769.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 197.75 and the 52-week low is 143.7. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 258,224.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:10:53 PM IST

Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc closed today at ₹187.95, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹190.7

Today, the closing price of Ntpc stock was 187.95, which represents a decline of 1.44%. The net change for the day was -2.75. Yesterday's closing price was 190.7.

13 Jul 2023, 03:22:05 PM IST

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹188, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹190.7

The current data of NTPC stock shows that the price is 188. There has been a percent change of -1.42, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.7, representing a decrease of 2.7 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 03:00:11 PM IST

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹187.35, down -1.76% from yesterday's ₹190.7

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 187.35, which is a decrease of -1.76%. This corresponds to a net change of -3.35. Overall, this indicates a decline in the stock's value.

13 Jul 2023, 02:45:02 PM IST

Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹187.05, down -1.91% from yesterday's ₹190.7

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the stock price is 187.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.91%, resulting in a net change of -3.65.

13 Jul 2023, 02:36:59 PM IST

Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹187.65, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹190.7

Based on the current data, the NTPC stock price is 187.65. It has experienced a percent change of -1.6, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.05, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 02:18:06 PM IST

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹187.3, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹190.7

Based on the current data, the NTPC stock price is 187.3 with a percent change of -1.78 and a net change of -3.4. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a decline of 1.78% or a decrease of 3.4 points.

13 Jul 2023, 02:06:18 PM IST

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹187.9, down -1.47% from yesterday's ₹190.7

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 187.9 with a percent change of -1.47. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 1.47%. The net change is -2.8, meaning that the stock has decreased by 2.8 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

13 Jul 2023, 01:48:13 PM IST

Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹188.7, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹190.7

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 188.7. There has been a percent change of -1.05, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2, suggesting a decrease of 2 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 01:33:20 PM IST

Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹188.75, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹190.7

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 188.75. There has been a percent change of -1.02, indicating a decrease, and a net change of -1.95. This suggests that the stock price has decreased by 1.95.

13 Jul 2023, 01:16:35 PM IST

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹188.1, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹190.7

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 188.1, with a percent change of -1.36 and a net change of -2.6. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.36% and has decreased by 2.6.

13 Jul 2023, 01:07:02 PM IST

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹188.5, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹190.7

The current stock price of NTPC is 188.5, with a percent change of -1.15 and a net change of -2.2. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.15% and has dropped by 2.2 points. This data suggests that NTPC's stock is experiencing a decline in value.

13 Jul 2023, 12:52:48 PM IST

Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹188.9, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹190.7

The current data of Ntpc stock shows that the price is 188.9. There has been a percent change of -0.94, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.8, which means the stock has decreased by 1.8.

13 Jul 2023, 12:31:21 PM IST

Ntpc Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 12:30:54 PM IST

Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹189.2, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹190.7

The current stock price of Ntpc is 189.2. It has experienced a decrease of 0.79% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -1.5.

13 Jul 2023, 12:21:13 PM IST

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹189.4, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹190.7

The current data of NTPC stock shows that the stock price is 189.4. There has been a percent change of -0.68, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.3, which means that the stock price has decreased by 1.3.

13 Jul 2023, 12:05:23 PM IST

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹190.1, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹190.7

The current data of NTPC stock shows that the price is 190.1 with a percent change of -0.31. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.31% in value. The net change is -0.6, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.6 units.

13 Jul 2023, 11:49:59 AM IST

Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹190.05, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹190.7

The current data shows that the stock price of NTPC is 190.05. There has been a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.65, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 0.65.

13 Jul 2023, 11:36:50 AM IST

Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹190.35, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹190.7

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 190.35, with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -0.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 11:15:13 AM IST

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹190.35, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹190.7

The current data of NTPC stock shows that the price is 190.35. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.35, suggesting a decrease of 0.35 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 11:02:22 AM IST

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹190.1, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹190.7

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 190.1 with a percent change of -0.31 and a net change of -0.6. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly.

13 Jul 2023, 10:50:27 AM IST

Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹190.1, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹190.7

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the stock price is 190.1. It has experienced a percent change of -0.31 and a net change of -0.6. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value.

13 Jul 2023, 10:31:36 AM IST

Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹190.1, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹190.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Ntpc is 190.1. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.6, which means the stock has decreased by 0.6.

13 Jul 2023, 10:16:40 AM IST

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹190.2, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹190.7

The current stock price of Ntpc is 190.2. It has experienced a slight decrease of -0.26% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -0.5.

13 Jul 2023, 10:00:05 AM IST

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹190.9, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹190.7

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 190.9, with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 0.2. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.1% and the net change is a positive 0.2.

13 Jul 2023, 09:33:13 AM IST

Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹191.05, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹190.7

The current data of Ntpc stock shows that the price is 191.05, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.18% and the net change is 0.35. Overall, the stock is showing a positive movement, albeit a small one.

13 Jul 2023, 09:15:54 AM IST

Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹190.8, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹190.7

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 190.8. There has been a 0.05% percent change, which equates to a net change of 0.1. This means that the stock price has increased slightly.

13 Jul 2023, 09:03:08 AM IST

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹190.55, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹192.3

The current price of Ntpc stock is 190.55. There has been a percent change of -0.91, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.75, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 08:05:33 AM IST

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹192.3 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 258,224. The closing price of the shares was 192.3.

