Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC shares soar as positive trading trends continue

On the last day, the opening price of NTPC was ₹245.95 and the closing price was ₹242.75. The stock reached a high of ₹246.55 and a low of ₹243.65. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹237,277.42 crore. The 52-week high is ₹251.5 and the 52-week low is ₹161.2. The BSE volume for the day was 273,312 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is ₹247.1 with a percent change of 1.04. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.04% in value. The net change is 2.55, which means that the stock has increased by 2.55 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.58%
|3 Months
|14.7%
|6 Months
|38.75%
|YTD
|45.84%
|1 Year
|41.05%
The current data of Ntpc stock shows that its price is ₹243.95. There has been a decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.25. The net change in the stock price is -0.6.
On the last day of trading, the volume for NTPC on the BSE was 273,312 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹242.75.
