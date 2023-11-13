Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC shares soar as positive trading trends continue

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 1.04 %. The stock closed at 244.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 247.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, the opening price of NTPC was 245.95 and the closing price was 242.75. The stock reached a high of 246.55 and a low of 243.65. The market capitalization of NTPC is 237,277.42 crore. The 52-week high is 251.5 and the 52-week low is 161.2. The BSE volume for the day was 273,312 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹247.1, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹244.55

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 247.1 with a percent change of 1.04. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.04% in value. The net change is 2.55, which means that the stock has increased by 2.55 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

13 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.58%
3 Months14.7%
6 Months38.75%
YTD45.84%
1 Year41.05%
13 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹243.95, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹244.55

The current data of Ntpc stock shows that its price is 243.95. There has been a decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.25. The net change in the stock price is -0.6.

13 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹242.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume for NTPC on the BSE was 273,312 shares. The closing price for the stock was 242.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.