Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC shares soar as positive trading trends continue

On the last day, the opening price of NTPC was ₹245.95 and the closing price was ₹242.75. The stock reached a high of ₹246.55 and a low of ₹243.65. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹237,277.42 crore. The 52-week high is ₹251.5 and the 52-week low is ₹161.2. The BSE volume for the day was 273,312 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.