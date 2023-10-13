Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 241.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 241.15 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC's open price was 238.95, closing at 238.6. The stock reached a high of 242.65 and a low of 238.7. The market capitalization is at 234,513.87 crore. The 52-week high for NTPC stands at 251.5, while the 52-week low is 160.35. The BSE volume for the day was 248,820 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹241.15, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹241.85

The current data of NTPC stock shows that its price is 241.15, with a percent change of -0.29. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.7, suggesting a decrease of 0.7 in the stock's price. Overall, the stock has experienced a minor decline in value.

13 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹238.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Ntpc had a trading volume of 248,820 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 238.6.

