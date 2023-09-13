Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹244.95 and closed at ₹242.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹244.95, while the lowest was ₹234. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹227,774.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹244, and the 52-week low is ₹155.05. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 667,785.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.