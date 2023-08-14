comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 14 Aug 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 213 per share. The stock is currently trading at 213 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NtpcPremium
Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC opened at 215.75 and closed at 217.4. The stock had a high of 216.45 and a low of 212.8. The market capitalization of NTPC is 206,538.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 226.6 and the 52-week low is 152.8. The BSE volume for NTPC was 782,637 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:41:35 AM IST

Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹213, up 0% from yesterday's ₹213

Based on the current data, the stock price of NTPC is 213 with no change in the percent or net change.

14 Aug 2023, 09:34:09 AM IST

Ntpc Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:34:06 AM IST

Ntpc Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.27%
3 Months15.61%
6 Months29.09%
YTD27.97%
1 Year38.63%
14 Aug 2023, 09:08:01 AM IST

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹217.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Ntpc shares on the BSE was 782,637 shares. The closing price for the stock was 217.4.

