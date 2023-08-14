Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/ Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session
On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹215.75 and closed at ₹217.4. The stock had a high of ₹216.45 and a low of ₹212.8. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹206,538.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹226.6 and the 52-week low is ₹152.8. The BSE volume for NTPC was 782,637 shares.
14 Aug 2023, 09:41:35 AM IST
Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹213, up 0% from yesterday's ₹213
Based on the current data, the stock price of NTPC is ₹213 with no change in the percent or net change.
14 Aug 2023, 09:34:09 AM IST
14 Aug 2023, 09:34:06 AM IST
Ntpc Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.27%
|3 Months
|15.61%
|6 Months
|29.09%
|YTD
|27.97%
|1 Year
|38.63%
14 Aug 2023, 09:08:01 AM IST
Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹217.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the volume of Ntpc shares on the BSE was 782,637 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹217.4.
