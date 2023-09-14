Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC stock soars with positive trading performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 234.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 237.2 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, Ntpc's stock opened at 235.75 and closed at 234.90. The stock reached a high of 238.30 and a low of 233.25. The company's market capitalization is 230,004.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 244.95 and the 52-week low is 155.05. The stock had a trading volume of 319,609 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

14 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹237.2, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹234.9

The current data of NTPC stock shows that the price is 237.2, with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 2.3. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.3 points, or approximately 0.98% from its previous value.

14 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹234.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for NTPC was 319,609 shares. The closing price for the stock was 234.9.

