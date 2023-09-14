Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC stock soars with positive trading performance

On the last day, Ntpc's stock opened at ₹235.75 and closed at ₹234.90. The stock reached a high of ₹238.30 and a low of ₹233.25. The company's market capitalization is ₹230,004.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹244.95 and the 52-week low is ₹155.05. The stock had a trading volume of 319,609 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of NTPC stock shows that the price is ₹237.2, with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 2.3. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.3 points, or approximately 0.98% from its previous value.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for NTPC was 319,609 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹234.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!