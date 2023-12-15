Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 295.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 295.8 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC had an open price of 299.75 and a close price of 293.85. The stock had a high of 299.75 and a low of 293.7. The market capitalization of NTPC is 286,536.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 294.8 and the 52-week low is 161.2. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 446,377 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:13 AM IST Ntpc December futures opened at 298.45 as against previous close of 296.5

NTPC spot price is 296.65 and bid price is 297.55, while the offer price is 297.65. The offer quantity is 6000 and the bid quantity is 3000. The open interest for NTPC is 100989000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹295.8, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹295.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of NTPC is 295.8. There has been a 0.1% change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.3.

15 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.09%
3 Months18.87%
6 Months58.22%
YTD77.47%
1 Year72.14%
15 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹295.5, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹293.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of Ntpc is 295.5 with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 1.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.56% or 1.65 points.

15 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹293.85 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for NTPC was 446,377 shares. The closing price of the stock was 293.85.

