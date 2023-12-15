Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC had an open price of ₹299.75 and a close price of ₹293.85. The stock had a high of ₹299.75 and a low of ₹293.7. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹286,536.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹294.8 and the 52-week low is ₹161.2. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 446,377 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NTPC spot price is 296.65 and bid price is 297.55, while the offer price is 297.65. The offer quantity is 6000 and the bid quantity is 3000. The open interest for NTPC is 100989000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Based on the current data, the stock price of NTPC is ₹295.8. There has been a 0.1% change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.09%
|3 Months
|18.87%
|6 Months
|58.22%
|YTD
|77.47%
|1 Year
|72.14%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Ntpc is ₹295.5 with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 1.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.56% or 1.65 points.
On the last day, the BSE volume for NTPC was 446,377 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹293.85.
