Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 15 Nov 2023, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 244.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 245.6 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day of trading, the open price for NTPC was 245.25, while the close price was 244.55. The stock had a high of 250.6 and a low of 243.3 during the day. The market capitalization for NTPC is 238,150.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 251.5, while the 52-week low is 161.2. The BSE volume for NTPC was 942,691 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹245.6, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹244.55

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 245.6 with a percent change of 0.43, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.05, suggesting that the stock has gained value.

15 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹244.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NTPC had a volume of 942,691 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 244.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.