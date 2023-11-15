Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars in Positive Trading

On the last day of trading, the open price for NTPC was ₹245.25, while the close price was ₹244.55. The stock had a high of ₹250.6 and a low of ₹243.3 during the day. The market capitalization for NTPC is ₹238,150.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹251.5, while the 52-week low is ₹161.2. The BSE volume for NTPC was 942,691 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is ₹245.6 with a percent change of 0.43, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.05, suggesting that the stock has gained value.
On the last day of trading, NTPC had a volume of 942,691 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹244.55.
