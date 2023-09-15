Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹238.75 and closed at ₹237.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹239.2, while the lowest price was ₹236.05. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹230,780.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹244.95, and the 52-week low is ₹155.05. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 432,474.
15 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST
