Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stocks Plummet as Trade Turns Bearish
1 min read.Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM ISTLivemint
Ntpc stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 213 per share. The stock is currently trading at 212.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Yesterday, the open price of Ntpc was ₹213 and the close price was also ₹213. The stock reached a high of ₹214 and a low of ₹211.85 during the day. The market cap of Ntpc is ₹206,393.54 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹226.6 and the 52-week low is ₹152.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,223,718 shares.
16 Aug 2023, 09:03:53 AM IST
16 Aug 2023, 08:15:44 AM IST
On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,223,718. The closing price of the shares was ₹213.
