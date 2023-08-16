Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stocks Plummet as Trade Turns Bearish

Yesterday, the open price of Ntpc was ₹213 and the close price was also ₹213. The stock reached a high of ₹214 and a low of ₹211.85 during the day. The market cap of Ntpc is ₹206,393.54 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹226.6 and the 52-week low is ₹152.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,223,718 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is ₹212.85 with a percent change of -0.07. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.15, suggesting a small decline in value. Overall, the stock price for Ntpc has experienced a slight decrease.
On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,223,718. The closing price of the shares was ₹213.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!