Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stocks Plummet as Trade Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 213 per share. The stock is currently trading at 212.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

Yesterday, the open price of Ntpc was 213 and the close price was also 213. The stock reached a high of 214 and a low of 211.85 during the day. The market cap of Ntpc is 206,393.54 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 226.6 and the 52-week low is 152.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,223,718 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹212.85, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹213

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 212.85 with a percent change of -0.07. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.15, suggesting a small decline in value. Overall, the stock price for Ntpc has experienced a slight decrease.

16 Aug 2023, 08:15 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹213 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,223,718. The closing price of the shares was 213.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.