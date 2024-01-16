Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Plunges as Trading Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 317.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 314.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Ntpc opened at 315 and closed at 312.65. The stock reached a high of 317.95 and a low of 309.65. The market capitalization of Ntpc is currently 307,772.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 325.6 and the 52-week low is 162.65. The BSE volume for Ntpc shares on this day was 607,763 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹314.55, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹317.4

The current price of NTPC stock is 314.55. It has experienced a 0.9% decrease in value, resulting in a net change of -2.85.

16 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹317.4, up 0% from yesterday's ₹317.4

Based on the current data, the NTPC stock price is at 317.4. There has been no change in the percent change and net change, both of which are at 0. This suggests that the stock price has remained stable without any significant movement.

16 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹312.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Ntpc was 607,763 shares. The closing price for the stock was 312.65.

