Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Plunges as Trading Turns Bearish

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Ntpc opened at ₹315 and closed at ₹312.65. The stock reached a high of ₹317.95 and a low of ₹309.65. The market capitalization of Ntpc is currently ₹307,772.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹325.6 and the 52-week low is ₹162.65. The BSE volume for Ntpc shares on this day was 607,763 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.