Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Plunges as Trading Turns Bearish

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Ntpc opened at ₹315 and closed at ₹312.65. The stock reached a high of ₹317.95 and a low of ₹309.65. The market capitalization of Ntpc is currently ₹307,772.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹325.6 and the 52-week low is ₹162.65. The BSE volume for Ntpc shares on this day was 607,763 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of NTPC stock is ₹314.55. It has experienced a 0.9% decrease in value, resulting in a net change of -2.85.
Based on the current data, the NTPC stock price is at ₹317.4. There has been no change in the percent change and net change, both of which are at 0. This suggests that the stock price has remained stable without any significant movement.
