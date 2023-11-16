Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC shares surge on positive trading day

On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹249.95 and closed at ₹245.6. The stock had a high of ₹249.95 and a low of ₹246. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹239,847.04 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹251.5 and ₹161.2 respectively. The BSE volume for NTPC was 303,349 shares.
The current data shows that the stock price of Ntpc is ₹252. There has been a 1.88 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.48%
|3 Months
|13.49%
|6 Months
|40.51%
|YTD
|48.57%
|1 Year
|43.7%
The current price of NTPC stock is ₹248.4 with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 1.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.42% or 1.05 points.
On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 303,349. The closing price for the stock was ₹245.6.
