Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC shares surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 1.88 %. The stock closed at 247.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 252 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC opened at 249.95 and closed at 245.6. The stock had a high of 249.95 and a low of 246. The market capitalization of NTPC is 239,847.04 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 251.5 and 161.2 respectively. The BSE volume for NTPC was 303,349 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹252, up 1.88% from yesterday's ₹247.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Ntpc is 252. There has been a 1.88 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.65.

16 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.48%
3 Months13.49%
6 Months40.51%
YTD48.57%
1 Year43.7%
16 Nov 2023, 09:20 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹248.4, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹247.35

The current price of NTPC stock is 248.4 with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 1.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.42% or 1.05 points.

16 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹245.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 303,349. The closing price for the stock was 245.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.