Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : Ntpc closed today at 243.45, up 0.56% from yesterday's 242.1

25 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 242.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 243.45 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day of trading, NTPC's stock opened at 240.95 and closed at 241.85. The highest price the stock reached during the day was 243.8, while the lowest price was 239.6. NTPC has a market capitalization of 234,756.29 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 251.5 and its 52-week low is 160.35. On the BSE, a total of 614,682 shares of NTPC were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:41 PM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc closed today at ₹243.45, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹242.1

Today, the closing price of NTPC stock was 243.45, with a net change of 1.35 and a percent change of 0.56. Yesterday's closing price was 242.10.

16 Oct 2023, 05:33 PM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for NTPC stock is 241.05, while the high price is 245.

16 Oct 2023, 03:29 PM IST Ntpc October futures opened at 241.65 as against previous close of 242.2

NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 243.45. The bid price is slightly higher at 243.6, while the offer price is 243.75. There is a bid quantity of 15000 shares and an offer quantity of 12000 shares. The open interest for NTPC stands at 77220000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 03:19 PM IST NTPC Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for NTPC Ltd stock is 161.50 and the 52-week high price is 251.50.

16 Oct 2023, 03:16 PM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹243.35, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹242.1

The current stock price of NTPC is 243.35, and it has seen a percent change of 0.52, with a net change of 1.25.

16 Oct 2023, 02:46 PM IST Top active options for Ntpc

Top active call options for Ntpc at 16 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.4 (+20.0%) & 1.15 (+9.52%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ntpc at 16 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 235.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.2 (-46.67%) & 0.5 (-50.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 02:31 PM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹244.3, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹242.1

The current price of NTPC stock is 244.3. There has been a 0.91% increase in the price, resulting in a net change of 2.2.

16 Oct 2023, 02:21 PM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The NTPC stock had a low price of 241.05 and a high price of 245 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 02:02 PM IST Ntpc October futures opened at 241.65 as against previous close of 242.2

NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 244.35. The bid price is slightly lower at 244.25, while the offer price matches the spot price at 244.35. The offer quantity stands at 6000, whereas the bid quantity is higher at 9000. The stock has a significant open interest of 77,799,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹244.5, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹242.1

The current data of NTPC stock shows that the price is 244.5, with a percent change of 0.99 and a net change of 2.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.99% and the net change in price is 2.4.

16 Oct 2023, 01:29 PM IST Top active options for Ntpc

Top active call options for Ntpc at 16 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.75 (+37.5%) & 1.4 (+33.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ntpc at 16 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 235.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.1 (-51.11%) & 0.45 (-55.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The NTPC stock opened at a low price of 241.05 and reached a high of 245 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹244.75, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹242.1

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 244.75 with a 1.09% percent change and a net change of 2.65. This means that the stock has increased by 1.09% and has gained 2.65 points.

16 Oct 2023, 12:54 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Ntpc October futures opened at 241.65 as against previous close of 242.2

NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 244.6. The bid price is slightly lower at 244.5, while the offer price matches the spot price at 244.6. The offer quantity stands at 6000 shares, the same as the bid quantity. The open interest for NTPC is 77541000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 12:24 PM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹244.45, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹242.1

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the stock price is 244.45. There has been a percent change of 0.97, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.35, which means that the stock price has increased by 2.35.

16 Oct 2023, 12:14 PM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for NTPC stock is 241.05 and the high price is 244.75.

16 Oct 2023, 12:01 PM IST Top active options for Ntpc

Top active call options for Ntpc at 16 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.7 (+35.0%) & 1.3 (+23.81%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ntpc at 16 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 235.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.3 (-42.22%) & 0.55 (-45.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 11:46 AM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹244.55, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹242.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of Ntpc is 244.55. The stock has seen a percent change of 1.01, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.45, suggesting a positive movement.

16 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM IST Ntpc October futures opened at 241.65 as against previous close of 242.2

NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 243.15. The bid price is 243.3 with a bid quantity of 9000, while the offer price is 243.45 with an offer quantity of 6000. The open interest for NTPC is 77,775,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of NTPC reached a low of 241.05 and a high of 243.60 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹243.05, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹242.1

The current stock price of Ntpc is 243.05. There has been a percent change of 0.39, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.95, suggesting that the stock has increased by 0.95 points.

16 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST Top active options for Ntpc

Top active call options for Ntpc at 16 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.95 (-2.5%) & 1.0 (-4.76%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ntpc at 16 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 242.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.95 (-13.33%) & 2.75 (-12.7%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹242.25, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹242.1

The current stock price of Ntpc is 242.25. It has experienced a slight increase of 0.06% or a net change of 0.15.

16 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of NTPC had a low price of 241.05 and a high price of 243.40 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST Ntpc October futures opened at 241.65 as against previous close of 242.2

NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 241.65 with a bid price and offer price of 241.65 and 241.8 respectively. The bid quantity stands at 9000 shares while the offer quantity is 21000 shares. The open interest for NTPC is recorded at 77757000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:47 AM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹242.3, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹242.1

The current stock price of NTPC is 242.3, with a net change of 0.2 and a percent change of 0.08. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹243.4, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹242.1

Based on the current data, the Ntpc stock is priced at 243.4 with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 1.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to assess the overall performance or trend of the stock.

16 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹241.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation) had a trading volume of 614,682 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 241.85.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.