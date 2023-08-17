comScore
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST

Ntpc stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 2.14 %. The stock closed at 212.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 217.4 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

The stock price of NTPC remained steady on the last day of trading, opening at 212.85 and closing at the same price. The stock reached a high of 217.85 and a low of 212.1 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC is currently 210,805.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 226.6, while the 52-week low is 155.05. The stock had a trading volume of 275,758 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 08:13:53 AM IST

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹212.85 on last trading day

On the last day of NTPC's trading on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 275,758. The closing price for the stock was 212.85.

