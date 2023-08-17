Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

The stock price of NTPC remained steady on the last day of trading, opening at ₹212.85 and closing at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹217.85 and a low of ₹212.1 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC is currently ₹210,805.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹226.6, while the 52-week low is ₹155.05. The stock had a trading volume of 275,758 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.