Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

The stock price of NTPC remained steady on the last day of trading, opening at ₹212.85 and closing at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹217.85 and a low of ₹212.1 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC is currently ₹210,805.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹226.6, while the 52-week low is ₹155.05. The stock had a trading volume of 275,758 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST
Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹212.85 on last trading day
On the last day of NTPC's trading on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 275,758. The closing price for the stock was ₹212.85.