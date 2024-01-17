Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -1.84 %. The stock closed at 317.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 311.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, Ntpc opened at a price of 317.4 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 317.4 and a low of 310.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Ntpc is currently 302,099.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 325.6, while the 52-week low is 162.65. On the BSE, a total of 486,063 shares of Ntpc were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹317.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NTPC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 486,063. The closing price for the stock was 317.4.

