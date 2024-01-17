Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, Ntpc opened at a price of ₹317.4 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹317.4 and a low of ₹310.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Ntpc is currently ₹302,099.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹325.6, while the 52-week low is ₹162.65. On the BSE, a total of 486,063 shares of Ntpc were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹317.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for NTPC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 486,063. The closing price for the stock was ₹317.4.