Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stocks Plummet in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:15 PM IST Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 17 Jul 2023, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 187.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 187.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, Ntpc had an open price of 187.15 and a close price of 187.95. The high for the day was 188.25 and the low was 184.75. The market capitalization of Ntpc was 181,764.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 197.75 and the 52-week low was 143.7. The BSE volume for Ntpc shares was 588,888.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:15 PM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹187.1, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹187.45

Based on the current data, NTPC stock has a price of 187.1. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.35, suggesting a decline of 0.35 in the stock's price.

17 Jul 2023, 01:02 PM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹186.9, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹187.45

The current stock price of NTPC is 186.9, with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 12:53 PM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹187.0, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹187.45

Based on the current data, the Ntpc stock price is 187.0. It has experienced a percent change of -0.24, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -0.45, further confirming the decrease in value.

17 Jul 2023, 12:37 PM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹186.7, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹187.45

The current data of Ntpc stock shows that the price is 186.7, with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -0.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.4%, or 0.75 points. Overall, this indicates a slight decline in the value of Ntpc stock.

17 Jul 2023, 12:30 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 12:22 PM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹186.65, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹187.45

The current data shows that the stock price of Ntpc is 186.65, with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -0.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.43% and by 0.8 points. It indicates a slight decline in the stock value.

17 Jul 2023, 12:04 PM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹186.85, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹187.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of NTPC is 186.85. There has been a percent change of -0.32, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.6, suggesting a decrease of 0.6 units in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 11:47 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹188.3, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹187.45

The current price of Ntpc stock is 188.3, which represents a net change of 0.85 points. This corresponds to a percentage change of 0.45%.

17 Jul 2023, 11:30 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹188.05, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹187.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of NTPC is 188.05. There has been a 0.32 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.6.

17 Jul 2023, 11:16 AM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹188.5, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹187.45

The current stock price of NTPC is 188.5. There has been a 0.56% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.05.

17 Jul 2023, 11:02 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹188.1, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹187.45

The current stock price of NTPC is 188.1 with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 0.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.35%, resulting in a net change of 0.65.

17 Jul 2023, 10:45 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹186.85, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹187.45

The current data of Ntpc stock shows that the stock price is 186.85, with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -0.6. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.6 points, or 0.32% compared to the previous trading session.

17 Jul 2023, 10:31 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹186.8, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹187.45

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 186.8, with a percent change of -0.35 and a net change of -0.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.35% and the value has decreased by 0.65.

17 Jul 2023, 10:17 AM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹186.75, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹187.45

The NTPC stock price is currently 186.75, which represents a decrease of 0.37% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.7.

17 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹187.3, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹187.45

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 187.3. There has been a percent change of -0.08, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.15, suggesting a decrease of 0.15. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

17 Jul 2023, 09:53 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹187.35, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹187.45

The Ntpc stock is currently trading at a price of 187.35. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.05. The net change is -0.1, indicating a small decrease in the stock value.

17 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹187.7, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹187.45

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 187.7, with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.25. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.13% from its previous value and the net change in the price is 0.25 rupees. This indicates that there has been a small positive movement in the stock price of NTPC.

17 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 09:23 AM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹187.95, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹187.45

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 187.95, representing a percent change of 0.27. This means that the stock has increased by 0.27% from its previous value. The net change is 0.5, indicating that the stock has increased by 0.5 points.

17 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹187.45, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹187.95

The current stock price of Ntpc is 187.45, with a net change of -0.5 and a percent change of -0.27. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.27% or 0.5 rupees.

17 Jul 2023, 08:03 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹187.95 yesterday

On the last day, Ntpc had a BSE volume of 588,888 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 187.95.

