Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at ₹249.35 and closed at ₹247.35. The stock reached a high of ₹254.2 and a low of ₹247.6. The market cap for NTPC was ₹244452.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹251.5 and the 52-week low was ₹161.2. The BSE volume for NTPC was 1058354 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The NTPC stock's low price for the day is ₹251.15 and the high price is ₹253.80.
The current price of Ntpc stock is ₹252.65 with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.05%
|3 Months
|15.49%
|6 Months
|44.12%
|YTD
|51.61%
|1 Year
|48.48%
The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is ₹252 with a net change of -0.1 and a percent change of -0.04. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading on the BSE, NTPC had a trading volume of 1,058,354 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹247.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!