Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 252.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 252.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at 249.35 and closed at 247.35. The stock reached a high of 254.2 and a low of 247.6. The market cap for NTPC was 244452.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 251.5 and the 52-week low was 161.2. The BSE volume for NTPC was 1058354 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The NTPC stock's low price for the day is 251.15 and the high price is 253.80.

17 Nov 2023, 10:06 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹252.65, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹252.1

The current price of Ntpc stock is 252.65 with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

17 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.05%
3 Months15.49%
6 Months44.12%
YTD51.61%
1 Year48.48%
17 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹252, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹252.1

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 252 with a net change of -0.1 and a percent change of -0.04. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 08:47 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹247.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, NTPC had a trading volume of 1,058,354 shares. The closing price for the stock was 247.35.

