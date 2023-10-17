Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : Ntpc closed today at ₹245.95, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹243.45

On the last day of trading, Ntpc's stock opened at ₹243.4 and closed at ₹242.1. The stock reached a high of ₹245 and a low of ₹241.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Ntpc is ₹236,065.34 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹251.5, while the 52-week low is ₹160.35. The BSE volume for the day was 432,459 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc closed today at ₹245.95, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹243.45 Today, the closing price of Ntpc stock was ₹245.95, reflecting a 1.03 percent increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹243.45. The net change in the stock was ₹2.5.

Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NTPC 245.95 2.5 1.03 251.5 161.2 238489.5 Power Grid Corporation Of India 207.05 4.0 1.97 205.9 153.34 192568.52 Adani Green Energy 948.25 9.05 0.96 2259.15 439.35 150205.88 Adani Power 335.6 5.65 1.71 410.0 132.55 129438.87 Adani Energy Solutions 775.2 0.5 0.06 3385.3 630.0 86472.99

NTPC share price live: Today's Price range The NTPC stock had a low price of ₹243.35 and a high price of ₹247.15 on the current day.

Ntpc October futures opened at 245.3 as against previous close of 243.7 NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 246.05. The bid and offer prices are slightly higher at 246.15 and 246.25 respectively. The bid quantity is higher than the offer quantity, indicating stronger demand. The open interest for NTPC is 76,482,000, suggesting a high level of market participation.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹245.9, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹243.45 The current data of NTPC stock shows that the price is ₹245.9, with a percent change of 1.01. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.01% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 2.45, indicating that the stock price has increased by ₹2.45. Overall, this suggests that NTPC stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

NTPC Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high NTPC Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 161.50 and a 52-week high price of 251.50.

Top active options for Ntpc Top active call options for Ntpc at 17 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of ₹250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.25 (+19.05%) & ₹2.8 (+30.23%) respectively. Top active put options for Ntpc at 17 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of ₹245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.8 (-48.57%) & ₹0.55 (-59.26%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NTPC 245.9 2.45 1.01 251.5 161.2 238441.02 Power Grid Corporation Of India 207.25 4.2 2.07 205.9 153.34 192754.53 Adani Green Energy 946.05 6.85 0.73 2259.15 439.35 149857.39 Adani Power 336.7 6.75 2.05 410.0 132.55 129863.13 Adani Energy Solutions 777.7 3.0 0.39 3385.3 630.0 86751.87

Ntpc October futures opened at 245.3 as against previous close of 243.7 NTPC, a leading power generation company in India, is currently trading at a spot price of 245.7. The bid and offer prices are the same at 245.7 and 245.85 respectively. The bid quantity stands at 33,000 shares, while the offer quantity is 15,000 shares. The stock has a significant open interest of 76,740,000.

NTPC share price live: Today's Price range The NTPC stock's low price for the day was ₹243.35 and the high price was ₹247.15.

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹246.2, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹243.45 Based on the current data, the NTPC stock has a price of ₹246.2. It has experienced a 1.13% percent change, resulting in a net change of 2.75. Click here for Ntpc Board Meetings

Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹246.7, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹243.45 Based on the given data, the current stock price of Ntpc is ₹246.7. It has experienced a percent change of 1.33, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 3.25, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount.

Ntpc share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 238.59 10 Days 238.44 20 Days 238.77 50 Days 229.61 100 Days 208.85 300 Days 189.79

Top active options for Ntpc Top active call options for Ntpc at 17 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of ₹250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.4 (+33.33%) & ₹3.05 (+41.86%) respectively. Top active put options for Ntpc at 17 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of ₹240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.55 (-59.26%) & ₹1.75 (-50.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

NTPC share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of NTPC stock was ₹243.35 and the high price was ₹247.15.

Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹246.35, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹243.45 The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is ₹246.35 with a percent change of 1.19 and a net change of 2.9. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.19% and has gained 2.9 points.

Ntpc October futures opened at 245.3 as against previous close of 243.7 NTPC, currently trading at a spot price of 246.6, has a bid price of 246.5 and an offer price of 246.65. The offer quantity stands at 15000 while the bid quantity is 9000. The stock has an open interest of 76332000.

Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NTPC 246.8 3.35 1.38 251.5 161.2 239313.72 Power Grid Corporation Of India 208.65 5.6 2.76 205.9 153.34 194056.61 Adani Green Energy 947.75 8.55 0.91 2259.15 439.35 150126.68 Adani Power 337.2 7.25 2.2 410.0 132.55 130055.98 Adani Energy Solutions 778.1 3.4 0.44 3385.3 630.0 86796.49

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹246.8, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹243.45 The current price of NTPC stock is ₹246.8. There has been a 1.38% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.35. Click here for Ntpc News

Ntpc share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 12 11 12 14 Buy 7 7 6 8 Hold 0 0 0 0 Sell 1 1 1 1 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

NTPC share price live: Today's Price range The NTPC stock's low price for the day was ₹243.35, while the high price reached ₹246.70.

Top active options for Ntpc Top active call options for Ntpc at 17 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.3 (+23.81%) & ₹2.9 (+34.88%) respectively. Top active put options for Ntpc at 17 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.65 (-51.85%) & ₹2.05 (-41.43%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Ntpc October futures opened at 245.3 as against previous close of 243.7 Ntpc is currently trading at a spot price of 244.1. The bid price is 244.65 with a bid quantity of 9000 shares, while the offer price is 244.75 with an offer quantity of 3000 shares. The open interest for Ntpc is 75,642,000.

NTPC share price live: Today's Price range The low price of NTPC stock today was ₹243.35, while the high price was ₹245.5.

Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹245.3, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹243.45 The current data of Ntpc stock shows that the price is ₹245.3 with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 1.85. This means that the stock has increased by 0.76% and the price has increased by ₹1.85.

Top active options for Ntpc Top active call options for Ntpc at 17 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of ₹250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.15 (+9.52%) & ₹2.45 (+13.95%) respectively. Top active put options for Ntpc at 17 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of ₹245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.6 (-25.71%) & ₹0.9 (-33.33%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Ntpc October futures opened at 245.3 as against previous close of 243.7 NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 244.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 245.0, with a bid quantity of 3000. On the other hand, the offer price is 245.05, with an offer quantity of 12000. The open interest for NTPC stands at 75765000.

Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹244.3, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹243.45 The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is ₹244.3. There has been a 0.35 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.85, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

NTPC share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of NTPC stock is ₹244.15, while the high price is ₹245.5.

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹244.9, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹243.45 Based on the current data, the NTPC stock is priced at ₹244.9 with a 0.6% percent change and a net change of 1.45. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or predict future performance of the stock.

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹242.1 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Ntpc on BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 432,459. The closing price for the day was ₹242.1.