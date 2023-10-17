Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : Ntpc closed today at 245.95, up 1.03% from yesterday's 243.45

25 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 243.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 245.95 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day of trading, Ntpc's stock opened at 243.4 and closed at 242.1. The stock reached a high of 245 and a low of 241.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Ntpc is 236,065.34 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 251.5, while the 52-week low is 160.35. The BSE volume for the day was 432,459 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:49 PM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc closed today at ₹245.95, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹243.45

Today, the closing price of Ntpc stock was 245.95, reflecting a 1.03 percent increase from the previous day's closing price of 243.45. The net change in the stock was 2.5.

17 Oct 2023, 06:15 PM IST Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC245.952.51.03251.5161.2238489.5
Power Grid Corporation Of India207.054.01.97205.9153.34192568.52
Adani Green Energy948.259.050.962259.15439.35150205.88
Adani Power335.65.651.71410.0132.55129438.87
Adani Energy Solutions775.20.50.063385.3630.086472.99
17 Oct 2023, 05:40 PM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The NTPC stock had a low price of 243.35 and a high price of 247.15 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 03:32 PM IST Ntpc October futures opened at 245.3 as against previous close of 243.7

NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 246.05. The bid and offer prices are slightly higher at 246.15 and 246.25 respectively. The bid quantity is higher than the offer quantity, indicating stronger demand. The open interest for NTPC is 76,482,000, suggesting a high level of market participation.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 03:20 PM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹245.9, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹243.45

The current data of NTPC stock shows that the price is 245.9, with a percent change of 1.01. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.01% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 2.45, indicating that the stock price has increased by 2.45. Overall, this suggests that NTPC stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

17 Oct 2023, 03:19 PM IST NTPC Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

NTPC Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 161.50 and a 52-week high price of 251.50.

17 Oct 2023, 02:48 PM IST Top active options for Ntpc

Top active call options for Ntpc at 17 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.25 (+19.05%) & 2.8 (+30.23%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ntpc at 17 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.8 (-48.57%) & 0.55 (-59.26%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 02:31 PM IST Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC245.92.451.01251.5161.2238441.02
Power Grid Corporation Of India207.254.22.07205.9153.34192754.53
Adani Green Energy946.056.850.732259.15439.35149857.39
Adani Power336.76.752.05410.0132.55129863.13
Adani Energy Solutions777.73.00.393385.3630.086751.87
17 Oct 2023, 02:28 PM IST Ntpc October futures opened at 245.3 as against previous close of 243.7

NTPC, a leading power generation company in India, is currently trading at a spot price of 245.7. The bid and offer prices are the same at 245.7 and 245.85 respectively. The bid quantity stands at 33,000 shares, while the offer quantity is 15,000 shares. The stock has a significant open interest of 76,740,000.

17 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The NTPC stock's low price for the day was 243.35 and the high price was 247.15.

17 Oct 2023, 02:23 PM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹246.2, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹243.45

Based on the current data, the NTPC stock has a price of 246.2. It has experienced a 1.13% percent change, resulting in a net change of 2.75.

17 Oct 2023, 01:54 PM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹246.7, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹243.45

Based on the given data, the current stock price of Ntpc is 246.7. It has experienced a percent change of 1.33, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 3.25, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount.

17 Oct 2023, 01:39 PM IST Ntpc share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days238.59
10 Days238.44
20 Days238.77
50 Days229.61
100 Days208.85
300 Days189.79
17 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Top active options for Ntpc

Top active call options for Ntpc at 17 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.4 (+33.33%) & 3.05 (+41.86%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ntpc at 17 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.55 (-59.26%) & 1.75 (-50.0%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of NTPC stock was 243.35 and the high price was 247.15.

17 Oct 2023, 01:03 PM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹246.35, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹243.45

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 246.35 with a percent change of 1.19 and a net change of 2.9. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.19% and has gained 2.9 points.

17 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST Ntpc October futures opened at 245.3 as against previous close of 243.7

NTPC, currently trading at a spot price of 246.6, has a bid price of 246.5 and an offer price of 246.65. The offer quantity stands at 15000 while the bid quantity is 9000. The stock has an open interest of 76332000.

17 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM IST Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC246.83.351.38251.5161.2239313.72
Power Grid Corporation Of India208.655.62.76205.9153.34194056.61
Adani Green Energy947.758.550.912259.15439.35150126.68
Adani Power337.27.252.2410.0132.55130055.98
Adani Energy Solutions778.13.40.443385.3630.086796.49
17 Oct 2023, 12:28 PM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹246.8, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹243.45

The current price of NTPC stock is 246.8. There has been a 1.38% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.35.

17 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST Ntpc share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy12111214
Buy7768
Hold0000
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
17 Oct 2023, 12:19 PM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The NTPC stock's low price for the day was 243.35, while the high price reached 246.70.

17 Oct 2023, 12:01 PM IST Top active options for Ntpc

Top active call options for Ntpc at 17 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.3 (+23.81%) & 2.9 (+34.88%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ntpc at 17 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.65 (-51.85%) & 2.05 (-41.43%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST Ntpc October futures opened at 245.3 as against previous close of 243.7

Ntpc is currently trading at a spot price of 244.1. The bid price is 244.65 with a bid quantity of 9000 shares, while the offer price is 244.75 with an offer quantity of 3000 shares. The open interest for Ntpc is 75,642,000.

17 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of NTPC stock today was 243.35, while the high price was 245.5.

17 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹245.3, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹243.45

The current data of Ntpc stock shows that the price is 245.3 with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 1.85. This means that the stock has increased by 0.76% and the price has increased by 1.85.

17 Oct 2023, 10:53 AM IST Top active options for Ntpc

Top active call options for Ntpc at 17 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.15 (+9.52%) & 2.45 (+13.95%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ntpc at 17 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.6 (-25.71%) & 0.9 (-33.33%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST Ntpc October futures opened at 245.3 as against previous close of 243.7

NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 244.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 245.0, with a bid quantity of 3000. On the other hand, the offer price is 245.05, with an offer quantity of 12000. The open interest for NTPC stands at 75765000.

17 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹244.3, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹243.45

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 244.3. There has been a 0.35 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.85, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

17 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of NTPC stock is 244.15, while the high price is 245.5.

17 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹244.9, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹243.45

Based on the current data, the NTPC stock is priced at 244.9 with a 0.6% percent change and a net change of 1.45. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or predict future performance of the stock.

17 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹242.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 432,459. The closing price for the day was 242.1.

