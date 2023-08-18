comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 18 2023 09:38:20
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.85 -0.17%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 441.35 0.11%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.4 -0.16%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 614 0.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.1 -0.35%
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC shares plummet as market turns bearish

1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 217.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 215.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NtpcPremium
Ntpc

On the last day, Ntpc's stock opened at 219.6 and closed at 217.4. The stock's high for the day was 219.75, while the low was 215.3. Ntpc's market capitalization is 209,205.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 226.6, and the 52-week low is 155.05. On the BSE, a total of 1,228,087 shares of Ntpc were traded during the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:42:15 AM IST

Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.35%
3 Months16.18%
6 Months28.88%
YTD29.62%
1 Year33.63%
18 Aug 2023, 09:31:33 AM IST

Ntpc Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:04:11 AM IST

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹215.75, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹217.4

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the stock price is 215.75, which represents a decrease of 0.76%. The net change in the stock price is -1.65, indicating a decline in value.

18 Aug 2023, 08:21:57 AM IST

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹217.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,228,087. The closing price for the shares was 217.4.

