Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC shares plummet as market turns bearish

On the last day, Ntpc's stock opened at ₹219.6 and closed at ₹217.4. The stock's high for the day was ₹219.75, while the low was ₹215.3. Ntpc's market capitalization is ₹209,205.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹226.6, and the 52-week low is ₹155.05. On the BSE, a total of 1,228,087 shares of Ntpc were traded during the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.35%
|3 Months
|16.18%
|6 Months
|28.88%
|YTD
|29.62%
|1 Year
|33.63%
The current data for NTPC stock shows that the stock price is ₹215.75, which represents a decrease of 0.76%. The net change in the stock price is -1.65, indicating a decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,228,087. The closing price for the shares was ₹217.4.
