Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC shares plummet as market turns bearish

On the last day, Ntpc's stock opened at ₹219.6 and closed at ₹217.4. The stock's high for the day was ₹219.75, while the low was ₹215.3. Ntpc's market capitalization is ₹209,205.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹226.6, and the 52-week low is ₹155.05. On the BSE, a total of 1,228,087 shares of Ntpc were traded during the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.