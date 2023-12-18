Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars as Positive Trading Trend Continues

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:07 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 305.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 305.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : Ntpc's stock opened at 298 and closed at 295.5, with a high of 306.95 and a low of 295.05. The market capitalization of the company is 295,893.77 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 306.95 and 161.2 respectively. The stock had a BSE trading volume of 871,665 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:07 AM IST Ntpc December futures opened at 306.3 as against previous close of 305.95

NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 304.75. The bid price is 305.25 with a bid quantity of 3000. The offer price is 305.35 with an offer quantity of 12000. The stock has an open interest of 100062000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹305.55, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹305.15

The current stock price of Ntpc is 305.55. It has experienced a 0.13% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 0.4.

18 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.03%
3 Months22.58%
6 Months62.11%
YTD83.3%
1 Year77.28%
18 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹305.15, up 3.27% from yesterday's ₹295.5

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 305.15 with a percent change of 3.27 and a net change of 9.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with the price increasing by 3.27% and the net change being 9.65. Overall, this suggests that NTPC stock is performing well in the market.

18 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹295.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 871,665. The closing price for the stock was 295.5.

