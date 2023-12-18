Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars as Positive Trading Trend Continues

Ntpc Share Price Today : Ntpc's stock opened at ₹298 and closed at ₹295.5, with a high of ₹306.95 and a low of ₹295.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹295,893.77 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹306.95 and ₹161.2 respectively. The stock had a BSE trading volume of 871,665 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 304.75. The bid price is 305.25 with a bid quantity of 3000. The offer price is 305.35 with an offer quantity of 12000. The stock has an open interest of 100062000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Ntpc is ₹305.55. It has experienced a 0.13% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 0.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.03%
|3 Months
|22.58%
|6 Months
|62.11%
|YTD
|83.3%
|1 Year
|77.28%
The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is ₹305.15 with a percent change of 3.27 and a net change of 9.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with the price increasing by 3.27% and the net change being 9.65. Overall, this suggests that NTPC stock is performing well in the market.
On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 871,665. The closing price for the stock was ₹295.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!