Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Ntpc stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 311.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 309.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, the NTPC stock opened at 311.4 and closed at 311.55. The highest price reached during the day was 314.1, while the lowest price was 307.1. The market capitalization of NTPC is currently 299,966.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 325.6, and the 52-week low is 162.65. The BSE volume for NTPC shares on this day was 552,814.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹309.35, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹311.55

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 309.35. There has been a percent change of -0.71, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.2, which means the stock has decreased by 2.2.

18 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹311.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 552,814. The closing price for the shares was 311.55.

