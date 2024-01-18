Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, the NTPC stock opened at ₹311.4 and closed at ₹311.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹314.1, while the lowest price was ₹307.1. The market capitalization of NTPC is currently ₹299,966.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹325.6, and the 52-week low is ₹162.65. The BSE volume for NTPC shares on this day was 552,814.
