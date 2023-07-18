comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars in Positive Trading
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars in Positive Trading

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 11:31 AM IST Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2023, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 186.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 188.2 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, the opening price of Ntpc was 188.15, and the closing price was 187.45. The stock's highest price during the day was 188.9, while the lowest price was 185.8. The market capitalization of Ntpc was 180,842.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 197.75, and the 52-week low was 143.7. The BSE volume for Ntpc was 1,201,462 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:31:33 AM IST

Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹188.2, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹186.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of NTPC is 188.2. There has been a percent change of 0.91, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.7, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

18 Jul 2023, 11:21:50 AM IST

Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹187.95, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹186.5

The current stock price of NTPC is 187.95, which represents a 0.78% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in price is 1.45.

18 Jul 2023, 11:01:43 AM IST

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹188.3, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹186.5

Based on the current data, the NTPC stock price is 188.3, showing a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 1.8.

18 Jul 2023, 10:52:17 AM IST

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹188.65, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹186.5

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the stock price is 188.65. There has been a percent change of 1.15, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.15, which represents the actual change in the stock price in rupees. Overall, the data suggests a positive movement in the NTPC stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 10:31:35 AM IST

Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹188.25, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹186.5

The current data shows that the stock price of NTPC is 188.25. There has been a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 1.75. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.94% and has gained 1.75 points.

18 Jul 2023, 10:18:05 AM IST

Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹188.55, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹186.5

The current data of Ntpc stock shows that the price is 188.55. There has been a 1.1% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 2.05.

18 Jul 2023, 10:02:24 AM IST

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹188.25, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹186.5

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 188.25, which is a 0.94% increase from the previous value. The net change in the stock price is 1.75.

18 Jul 2023, 09:49:47 AM IST

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹187.25, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹186.5

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 187.25, with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 0.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.4% and the net change in price is 0.75. This suggests that the stock is experiencing a small increase in value.

18 Jul 2023, 09:31:22 AM IST

Ntpc Live Updates

18 Jul 2023, 09:30:06 AM IST

Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹186.65, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹186.5

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 186.65. There has been a 0.08 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.15.

18 Jul 2023, 09:17:31 AM IST

Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹187.15, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹186.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of NTPC is 187.15. There has been a 0.35% percent change, resulting in a net change of 0.65.

18 Jul 2023, 09:02:23 AM IST

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹186.5, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹187.45

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 186.5. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.95, suggesting a decline in price.

18 Jul 2023, 08:08:35 AM IST

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹187.45 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,201,462. The closing price for the shares was 187.45.

