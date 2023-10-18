Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : Ntpc closed today at 241.95, down -1.63% from yesterday's 245.95

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc closed today at ₹241.95, down -1.63% from yesterday's ₹245.95 Today, the closing price of NTPC stock was ₹241.95, which represents a percent change of -1.63%. This indicates a decrease of -4 in the stock's value compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹245.95.

Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NTPC 241.95 -4.0 -1.63 251.5 161.2 234610.84 Power Grid Corporation Of India 206.1 -0.95 -0.46 208.9 153.34 191684.97 Adani Green Energy 939.85 -8.4 -0.89 2259.15 439.35 148875.29 Adani Power 333.9 -1.7 -0.51 410.0 132.55 128783.19 Adani Energy Solutions 764.3 -11.6 -1.5 3385.3 630.0 85257.11 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NTPC share price live: Today's Price range The low price of NTPC stock for today was ₹241.5, while the high price was ₹246.85.

Ntpc October futures opened at 246.7 as against previous close of 246.3 Ntpc is currently trading at a spot price of 242.35. The bid price stands at 242.6, with a bid quantity of 15,000. The offer price is 242.8, and the offer quantity is 3,000. The open interest for Ntpc is 74,658,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NTPC Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for NTPC Ltd stock is 161.50, while the 52-week high price is 251.50.

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹242.05, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹245.95 The current data shows that the stock price of Ntpc is ₹242.05. There has been a percent change of -1.59, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.9, suggesting that the stock has decreased by ₹3.9. Overall, the data indicates a decline in the stock price of Ntpc. Click here for Ntpc Shareholdings {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Ntpc Top active call options for Ntpc at 18 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.55 (-57.69%) & ₹1.3 (-55.17%) respectively. Top active put options for Ntpc at 18 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.95 (+68.57%) & ₹0.75 (+36.36%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NTPC 245.95 2.5 1.03 251.5 161.2 238489.5 Power Grid Corporation Of India 207.05 4.0 1.97 205.9 153.34 192568.52 Adani Green Energy 948.25 9.05 0.96 2259.15 439.35 150205.88 Adani Power 335.6 5.65 1.71 410.0 132.55 129438.87 Adani Energy Solutions 775.2 0.5 0.06 3385.3 630.0 86472.99 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹245.95, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹243.45 The current data of NTPC stock shows that the price is ₹245.95, which represents a 1.03% increase in value. The net change is 2.5, indicating that the stock has gained ₹2.5 in value.

NTPC share price live: Today's Price range The NTPC stock had a low of ₹243.35 and a high of ₹247.15 on the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ntpc October futures opened at 246.7 as against previous close of 246.3 NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 245.95. The bid price is slightly lower at 243.85, with a bid quantity of 3000. The offer price is 243.95, with an offer quantity of 6000. The stock has a high open interest of 74232000, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹245.95, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹243.45 Based on the current data, the NTPC stock price is ₹245.95. It has experienced a percent change of 1.03, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.5, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

Ntpc share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 240.38 10 Days 238.22 20 Days 239.05 50 Days 230.10 100 Days 209.54 300 Days 190.15

Top active options for Ntpc Top active call options for Ntpc at 18 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of ₹250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.65 (-50.0%) & ₹1.55 (-46.55%) respectively. Top active put options for Ntpc at 18 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of ₹245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.65 (+51.43%) & ₹0.65 (+18.18%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

NTPC share price live: Today's Price range The low price of NTPC stock today was ₹243.35, while the high price reached ₹247.15.

Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹245.95, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹243.45 Based on the current data, the Ntpc stock price is ₹245.95. It has experienced a 1.03% percent change, resulting in a net change of 2.5.

Ntpc Live Updates

Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NTPC 245.95 2.5 1.03 251.5 161.2 238489.5 Power Grid Corporation Of India 207.05 4.0 1.97 205.9 153.34 192568.52 Adani Green Energy 948.25 9.05 0.96 2259.15 439.35 150205.88 Adani Power 335.6 5.65 1.71 410.0 132.55 129438.87 Adani Energy Solutions 775.2 0.5 0.06 3385.3 630.0 86472.99

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹245.95, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹243.45 The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is ₹245.95. There has been a percent change of 1.03, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.5 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend for NTPC stock. Click here for Ntpc AGM

NTPC share price live: Today's Price range The NTPC stock's low price for the day was ₹243.35 and the high price was ₹247.15.

Top active options for Ntpc Top active call options for Ntpc at 18 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of ₹250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.7 (-46.15%) & ₹1.55 (-46.55%) respectively. Top active put options for Ntpc at 18 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of ₹245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.35 (-34.29%) & ₹0.55 (-0.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Ntpc share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 12 11 12 14 Buy 7 7 6 8 Hold 0 0 0 0 Sell 1 1 1 1 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹245.95, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹243.45 The current data for NTPC stock shows that the stock price is ₹245.95 with a percent change of 1.03. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.03% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 2.5, meaning that the stock has increased by ₹2.5. Overall, this data suggests that NTPC stock has experienced a slight increase in value. Click here for Ntpc News

Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NTPC 245.95 2.5 1.03 251.5 161.2 238489.5 Power Grid Corporation Of India 207.05 4.0 1.97 205.9 153.34 192568.52 Adani Green Energy 948.25 9.05 0.96 2259.15 439.35 150205.88 Adani Power 335.6 5.65 1.71 410.0 132.55 129438.87 Adani Energy Solutions 775.2 0.5 0.06 3385.3 630.0 86472.99

NTPC share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of NTPC stock was ₹243.35, while the high price reached ₹247.15.

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹245.95, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹243.45 Based on the current data, the stock price of Ntpc is ₹245.95. It has experienced a percent change of 1.03, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.5 points.

Top active options for Ntpc Top active call options for Ntpc at 18 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of ₹250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.95 (-26.92%) & ₹2.1 (-27.59%) respectively. Top active put options for Ntpc at 18 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of ₹245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.9 (-8.57%) & ₹0.5 (-9.09%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹245.95, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹243.45 The current data shows that the stock price of Ntpc is ₹245.95. There has been a percent change of 1.03, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.5, suggesting that the stock price has increased by ₹2.5.

Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NTPC 245.95 2.5 1.03 251.5 161.2 238489.5 Power Grid Corporation Of India 207.05 4.0 1.97 205.9 153.34 192568.52 Adani Green Energy 948.25 9.05 0.96 2259.15 439.35 150205.88 Adani Power 335.6 5.65 1.71 410.0 132.55 129438.87 Adani Energy Solutions 775.2 0.5 0.06 3385.3 630.0 86472.99

Ntpc October futures opened at 246.7 as against previous close of 246.3 NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 245.95. The bid price is slightly lower at 245.65, while the offer price is marginally higher at 245.8. The offer quantity stands at 3000, whereas the bid quantity is significantly higher at 15000. The open interest for NTPC is 75177000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

NTPC share price live: Today's Price range The low price of NTPC stock today was ₹243.35 and the high price was ₹247.15.

Ntpc Live Updates

Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹245.95, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹243.45 The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is ₹245.95. There has been a 1.03 percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 2.5.

Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 4.26% 3 Months 32.0% 6 Months 44.59% YTD 47.76% 1 Year 46.01%

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹245.95, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹243.45 The current data of NTPC stock shows that the price is ₹245.95. There has been a 1.03% percent change, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2.5, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.