Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : Ntpc closed today at 241.95, down -1.63% from yesterday's 245.95

24 min read . 18 Oct 2023
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -1.63 %. The stock closed at 245.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 241.95 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, Ntpc opened at 245.45 and closed at 243.45. The stock reached a high of 247.15 and a low of 243.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Ntpc is 238,489.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 251.5 and the 52-week low is 161.2. On the BSE, there were 556,929 shares traded for Ntpc.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc closed today at ₹241.95, down -1.63% from yesterday's ₹245.95

Today, the closing price of NTPC stock was 241.95, which represents a percent change of -1.63%. This indicates a decrease of -4 in the stock's value compared to yesterday's closing price of 245.95.

18 Oct 2023, 06:15 PM IST Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC241.95-4.0-1.63251.5161.2234610.84
Power Grid Corporation Of India206.1-0.95-0.46208.9153.34191684.97
Adani Green Energy939.85-8.4-0.892259.15439.35148875.29
Adani Power333.9-1.7-0.51410.0132.55128783.19
Adani Energy Solutions764.3-11.6-1.53385.3630.085257.11
18 Oct 2023, 05:40 PM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of NTPC stock for today was 241.5, while the high price was 246.85.

18 Oct 2023, 03:46 PM IST Ntpc October futures opened at 246.7 as against previous close of 246.3

Ntpc is currently trading at a spot price of 242.35. The bid price stands at 242.6, with a bid quantity of 15,000. The offer price is 242.8, and the offer quantity is 3,000. The open interest for Ntpc is 74,658,000.

18 Oct 2023, 03:32 PM IST NTPC Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for NTPC Ltd stock is 161.50, while the 52-week high price is 251.50.

18 Oct 2023, 03:10 PM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹242.05, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹245.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Ntpc is 242.05. There has been a percent change of -1.59, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.9, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 3.9. Overall, the data indicates a decline in the stock price of Ntpc.

18 Oct 2023, 02:53 PM IST Top active options for Ntpc

Top active call options for Ntpc at 18 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.55 (-57.69%) & 1.3 (-55.17%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ntpc at 18 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.95 (+68.57%) & 0.75 (+36.36%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 02:36 PM IST Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC245.952.51.03251.5161.2238489.5
Power Grid Corporation Of India207.054.01.97205.9153.34192568.52
Adani Green Energy948.259.050.962259.15439.35150205.88
Adani Power335.65.651.71410.0132.55129438.87
Adani Energy Solutions775.20.50.063385.3630.086472.99
18 Oct 2023, 02:32 PM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹245.95, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹243.45

The current data of NTPC stock shows that the price is 245.95, which represents a 1.03% increase in value. The net change is 2.5, indicating that the stock has gained 2.5 in value.

18 Oct 2023, 02:24 PM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The NTPC stock had a low of 243.35 and a high of 247.15 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 02:00 PM IST Ntpc October futures opened at 246.7 as against previous close of 246.3

NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 245.95. The bid price is slightly lower at 243.85, with a bid quantity of 3000. The offer price is 243.95, with an offer quantity of 6000. The stock has a high open interest of 74232000, indicating strong investor interest.

18 Oct 2023, 01:49 PM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹245.95, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹243.45

Based on the current data, the NTPC stock price is 245.95. It has experienced a percent change of 1.03, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.5, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST Ntpc share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days240.38
10 Days238.22
20 Days239.05
50 Days230.10
100 Days209.54
300 Days190.15
18 Oct 2023, 01:27 PM IST Top active options for Ntpc

Top active call options for Ntpc at 18 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.65 (-50.0%) & 1.55 (-46.55%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ntpc at 18 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.65 (+51.43%) & 0.65 (+18.18%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 01:11 PM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of NTPC stock today was 243.35, while the high price reached 247.15.

18 Oct 2023, 01:08 PM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹245.95, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹243.45

Based on the current data, the Ntpc stock price is 245.95. It has experienced a 1.03% percent change, resulting in a net change of 2.5.

18 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC245.952.51.03251.5161.2238489.5
Power Grid Corporation Of India207.054.01.97205.9153.34192568.52
Adani Green Energy948.259.050.962259.15439.35150205.88
Adani Power335.65.651.71410.0132.55129438.87
Adani Energy Solutions775.20.50.063385.3630.086472.99
18 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹245.95, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹243.45

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 245.95. There has been a percent change of 1.03, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.5 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend for NTPC stock.

18 Oct 2023, 12:16 PM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The NTPC stock's low price for the day was 243.35 and the high price was 247.15.

18 Oct 2023, 12:04 PM IST Top active options for Ntpc

Top active call options for Ntpc at 18 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.7 (-46.15%) & 1.55 (-46.55%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ntpc at 18 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.35 (-34.29%) & 0.55 (-0.0%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 11:59 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy12111214
Buy7768
Hold0000
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
18 Oct 2023, 11:44 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹245.95, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹243.45

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the stock price is 245.95 with a percent change of 1.03. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.03% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 2.5, meaning that the stock has increased by 2.5. Overall, this data suggests that NTPC stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

18 Oct 2023, 11:30 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC245.952.51.03251.5161.2238489.5
Power Grid Corporation Of India207.054.01.97205.9153.34192568.52
Adani Green Energy948.259.050.962259.15439.35150205.88
Adani Power335.65.651.71410.0132.55129438.87
Adani Energy Solutions775.20.50.063385.3630.086472.99
18 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of NTPC stock was 243.35, while the high price reached 247.15.

18 Oct 2023, 11:04 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹245.95, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹243.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of Ntpc is 245.95. It has experienced a percent change of 1.03, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.5 points.

18 Oct 2023, 10:54 AM IST Top active options for Ntpc

Top active call options for Ntpc at 18 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of 250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.95 (-26.92%) & 2.1 (-27.59%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ntpc at 18 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.9 (-8.57%) & 0.5 (-9.09%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹245.95, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹243.45

The current data shows that the stock price of Ntpc is 245.95. There has been a percent change of 1.03, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.5, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 2.5.

18 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC245.952.51.03251.5161.2238489.5
Power Grid Corporation Of India207.054.01.97205.9153.34192568.52
Adani Green Energy948.259.050.962259.15439.35150205.88
Adani Power335.65.651.71410.0132.55129438.87
Adani Energy Solutions775.20.50.063385.3630.086472.99
18 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Ntpc October futures opened at 246.7 as against previous close of 246.3

NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 245.95. The bid price is slightly lower at 245.65, while the offer price is marginally higher at 245.8. The offer quantity stands at 3000, whereas the bid quantity is significantly higher at 15000. The open interest for NTPC is 75177000.

18 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of NTPC stock today was 243.35 and the high price was 247.15.

18 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹245.95, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹243.45

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 245.95. There has been a 1.03 percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 2.5.

18 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.26%
3 Months32.0%
6 Months44.59%
YTD47.76%
1 Year46.01%
18 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹245.95, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹243.45

The current data of NTPC stock shows that the price is 245.95. There has been a 1.03% percent change, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2.5, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹243.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 556,929. The closing price for the shares was 243.45.

