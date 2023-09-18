comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars with Positive Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars with Positive Trading

1 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 18 Sep 2023, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 236.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 237.8 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NtpcPremium
Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at 236.75 and closed at 238. The highest price reached during the day was 239.5, while the lowest was 235.6. The market capitalization of NTPC is currently at 229180.7 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 244.95, and the 52-week low is 155.05. The BSE volume for NTPC shares on that day was 398,556.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 10:05:35 AM IST

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹237.8, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹236.35

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 237.8. There has been a percent change of 0.61, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.45, suggesting that the stock has increased by 1.45. Overall, the current data indicates a positive movement in the NTPC stock.

18 Sep 2023, 10:02:23 AM IST

Ntpc September futures opened at 236.8 as against previous close of 237.15

NTPC, currently trading at a spot price of 238.3, has a bid price of 238.55 and an offer price of 238.6. The offer quantity is 3000 and the bid quantity is 18000. The stock has an open interest of 77217000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Sep 2023, 09:49:31 AM IST

Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹237.95, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹236.35

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 237.95 with a percent change of 0.68. This means that the stock has increased by 0.68% from the previous trading session. The net change is 1.6, indicating that the stock has increased by 1.6 in value.

18 Sep 2023, 09:34:59 AM IST

Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.69%
3 Months17.26%
6 Months33.48%
YTD41.9%
1 Year34.89%
18 Sep 2023, 09:34:53 AM IST

Ntpc Live Updates

18 Sep 2023, 09:00:56 AM IST

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹236.35, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹238

Based on the current data, the stock price of Ntpc is 236.35. It has experienced a percent change of -0.69, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.65, suggesting a decrease of 1.65 in the stock price.

18 Sep 2023, 08:15:25 AM IST

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹238 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 398,556. The closing price for the shares was 238.

