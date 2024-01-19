Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Ntpc was ₹309.35, and it closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was ₹311.15, and the low was ₹296.55. The market capitalization of Ntpc is ₹290,075.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹325.6, and the 52-week low is ₹162.65. The BSE volume for Ntpc was 1,146,049 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.