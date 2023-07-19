Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Sees Upward Trend in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Ntpc had an opening price of ₹186.9 and a closing price of ₹186.5. The stock had a high of ₹189.15 and a low of ₹186.35. The market capitalization of Ntpc was ₹181,521.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹197.75 and the 52-week low was ₹147.3. The BSE volume for Ntpc was 601,905 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹195.75, up 4.57% from yesterday's ₹187.2 The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is ₹195.75. There has been a percent change of 4.57 and a net change of 8.55. This means that the stock has increased in value by 4.57% and the actual change in price is an increase of ₹8.55. This information indicates that NTPC stock is performing well and has seen a significant increase in value.

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹187.2, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹186.5 Based on the current data, Ntpc stock is priced at ₹187.2. It has experienced a percent change of 0.38, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.7, which suggests that the stock has risen by that amount.

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹186.5 yesterday On the last day, Ntpc had a trading volume of 601,905 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹186.5.