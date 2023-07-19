Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Sees Upward Trend in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:33 AM IST Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 19 Jul 2023, by 4.57 %. The stock closed at 187.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 195.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day of trading, Ntpc had an opening price of 186.9 and a closing price of 186.5. The stock had a high of 189.15 and a low of 186.35. The market capitalization of Ntpc was 181,521.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 197.75 and the 52-week low was 147.3. The BSE volume for Ntpc was 601,905 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2023, 10:33 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹195.75, up 4.57% from yesterday's ₹187.2

The stock price of Ntpc has increased by 4.57% or 8.55, reaching a price of 195.75.

19 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹195.4, up 4.38% from yesterday's ₹187.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Ntpc is 195.4. There has been a 4.38% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.2.

19 Jul 2023, 10:02 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹195.85, up 4.62% from yesterday's ₹187.2

The current stock price of Ntpc is 195.85, which represents a 4.62% increase from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of 8.65.

19 Jul 2023, 09:46 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹195.75, up 4.57% from yesterday's ₹187.2

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 195.75. There has been a percent change of 4.57 and a net change of 8.55. This means that the stock has increased in value by 4.57% and the actual change in price is an increase of 8.55. This information indicates that NTPC stock is performing well and has seen a significant increase in value.

Click here for Ntpc Profit Loss

19 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

19 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹194.85, up 4.09% from yesterday's ₹187.2

The Ntpc stock is currently trading at a price of 194.85. It has seen a percent change of 4.09, which indicates an increase in value. The net change for the stock is 7.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing signs of growth.

19 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹191, up 2.03% from yesterday's ₹187.2

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 191. There has been a 2.03 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 3.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.03 percent, with a net increase of 3.8 points.

19 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹187.2, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹186.5

Based on the current data, Ntpc stock is priced at 187.2. It has experienced a percent change of 0.38, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.7, which suggests that the stock has risen by that amount.

19 Jul 2023, 08:11 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹186.5 yesterday

On the last day, Ntpc had a trading volume of 601,905 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 186.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.